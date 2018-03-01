Eating Right: Never eschew the benefits of a cashew

The cashew is a favorite flavor-wise and is commonly regarded as a nutrition star for its punch of protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

The folklore

Native to Brazil, the cashew was introduced to India and Africa by Portuguese explorers in the 16th century. The cashew tree, from its wood and bark to its fruit, was highly prized for its healing properties. In Brazil, cashew nut oil was used to treat leprosy, while in India the cashew was used restoratively, as an appetizer, hair tonic, and aphrodisiac. But it wasn’t until the 20th century that the cashew nut became a culinary star. It’s now the third most consumed tree nut in the US, and for good reason.

The facts

Cashews (Anacardium occidentale) are seeds of an evergreen shrub related to pistachios, mangos, and poison ivy. The cashew seed is attached to the bottom of its fruit, the cashew apple, which is high in vitamin C and popular where cashews are grown, which includes tropical regions of India and Brazil. The kidney-shaped cashew has two layers of shells, between which is a potentially toxic resin/oil that is removed and used to make many products, including varnish and insecticide. Just a handful (one ounce) packs a satisfying 10 percent DV (Daily Value, based on 2,000 calories per day) of protein and 20 percent DV of bone-healthy magnesium. Compared to most nuts, cashews are lower in fat, which is mostly heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.

The findings

A rich source of both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are associated with reducing the risk of heart disease, cashews, when regularly substituted for high-carbohydrate snacks, may help control total and LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 2017). Due to these fatty acids, emerging research is showing that maternal consumption of cashews may result in better reflexes and memory in their offspring (International Journal of Developmental Neuroscience, 2017). High in total phenolic and flavonoid content, cashews are also known for their antioxidant activity, which has been shown to regulate blood glucose and help in the treatment of patients with diabetes (The Scientific World Journal, 2017).

Both raw and roasted cashews are widely available. When purchasing from bulk bins, be sure the container is well sealed and the nuts are moisture-free and smooth. A quick sniff for rancidity is wise as well. For longer freshness, choose vacuum-packed cans or jars over plastic bags. Store short term in a cool, dry place, or refrigerate or freeze up to six months or a year, respectively. Whole cashews are equally welcome as a snack or a party appetizer. Try them chopped in a stir-fry or curry, as well as a topping on salads and vegetable or whole grain side-dishes, and even blended into cashew butter or “cheese” for a decadent, yet healthy spread.

The notable nutrients of cashews

— 1 oz (28 g), raw – Calories: 155

— Protein: 5 g (10 percent DV)

— Vitamin K: 10 mcg (12 percent DV)

— Iron: 2 mg (10 percent DV)

— Magnesium: 82 mg (20 percent DV)

— Phosphorus: 166 mg (17 percent DV)

— Zinc: 2 mg (11 percent DV)

— Copper: 0.6 mg (31 percent DV)

— Manganese: 0.5 mg (23 percent DV)

Note: g=gram, mcg=microgram, mg=milligram, DV=Daily Value, based on 2,000 calories/day, oz=ounce

——————————–

RECIPE: Cabbage and Cashew Salad

Serves 4

Recipe adapted courtesy Melissa’s Produce

4 cups savoy cabbage, shredded

1 cup roasted cashews, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 tsp salt, or to taste

1. Toss together cabbage, cashews, onion and parsley in a bowl.

2. Mix oil, vinegar, lemon juice and salt and toss into salad.

Nutrition information per serving: 225 calories, 16 grams (g) fat, 18 g carbohydrate, 6 g protein, 4 g dietary fiber, 313 milligrams sodium, 5 g sugar.