Eugenia Last horoscopes for March 21

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Matthew Broderick, 53; Rosie O’Donnell, 53; Gary Oldman, 57; Timothy Dalton, 71.

Happy Birthday: Discipline will lead to greater prosperity. Whether you budget better or invest smarter, you can and will get ahead if you are diligent about the way you live and spend. Your ability to ferret out a good deal and act upon it will be testimony to your insight and intelligence. A partnership will reach a higher level of commitment. Your numbers are 5, 8, 17, 24, 33, 37, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ve got an edge when it comes to financial, legal or medical matters. Focus on what you want to see transpire and make it so. Luck is in your corner, so don’t hesitate to ask for what you want. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick close to home. Fixing up your residence to suit your lifestyle will help put you in the right frame of mind to start a project that can contribute to your income. Personal improvements will pay off. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ve got what it takes to get ahead. Don’t hesitate to make your ideas known and to offer solutions to problems you see others having. Your input will put you in a good position when you want something in return. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a moment to observe what others do, but don’t get involved in other people’s affairs. Focus on your own situations and look for creative solutions that will bring about an environment that is conducive to your advancement. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Step into the spotlight and show everyone how capable you are. Embrace challenges and make changes that will attract the people who want to join your team and help you succeed. Don’t let jealousy hold you back. Choose your friends and partners wisely. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your eye on what’s important. Update documents and negotiate any deal you aren’t satisfied with. Be prepared to walk away if someone wants too much for too little. Time is on your side. Don’t believe everything you hear. Check the facts. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Address partnership issues. The changes you make will give you the freedom to enjoy new endeavors. If you compromise, everyone will go home happy. A group you join will result in interesting new friendships as well as opportunities to advance. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick close to home. Minimize your spending and work toward self and home improvements that will make you feel good and add to your comfort. Don’t let anyone talk you into doing something you don’t want to do. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can and should make moves to alter the way you live. Negotiate and sign deals and tie up loose ends. Bring about the changes you want to see at home and within your relationships. Do what suits you best. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Aggressive communication will bring about change, but be prepared to give something up at the same time. Problems while traveling or dealing with community concerns can be expected. Focus on making self-improvements, not on trying to change others. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out job prospects online or in your community. You will find an interesting opportunity that will make a difference to your financial security. A change in the way you offer your skills or present your resume will pay off. 4 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional situations will escalate quickly, turning into a costly affair. Listen carefully to what’s being said and be as honest with your response as possible. An unexpected change will leave you in an awkward position if you have exaggerated. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are sensitive, admirable and possessive. You are persuasive and triumphant.

