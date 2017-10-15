Moon Alert After 6:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Friends and partners might surprise you today with unusual suggestions. They might also be speaking mile a minute, which also amazes you. Alternatively, you might pepper others with wild ideas and questions because your mind is working so fast!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your work routine will be interrupted today because of surprising events or something unexpected. Or you might also be interrupted because your own mind is scattered and you keep going off in different directions? Could be anything. Equipment failure is classic today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Meanwhile, social occasions could be canceled or changed. Do whatever you can to avoid sports injuries today. Yes, it’s a crapshoot! (But it’s not a boring day — and as you well know, Geminis don’t do boring.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Something will interrupt your home routine today. Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Someone you least expect might knock at your door. (“Boris!” “Natasha!”) Family discussions will be boisterous and unpredictable.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your mind is going in many directions today, which is why you might feel scattered and unfocused. On the upside, you might dream up some geniuslike ideas. Likewise, your routine might be interrupted because of your own indecisiveness or the fact that you are sidelined by others. Sheesh!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today because things are unstable. You might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, guard your possessions against loss or theft so that you have no regrets. Be careful of spontaneous purchases because you might regret them later. At least, keep your receipts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is an impulsive, impetuous day. It’s impossible to say what might happen because anything out of the blue could change your course of action. One of the things that might occur is random crazy ideas popping up in your mind. Out-of-the-box thinking can lead to genius or Daffy Duck.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a restless day! Don’t be upset. Just go with the flow. Everyone feels this way because Mercury is imposed by wild, wacky Uranus. This means it’s a crapshoot. As this day unfolds, it will continue to take detours and different directions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A friend might surprise or amaze you today. (Especially someone younger.) They might say something audacious or outrageous or just too modern for you. On the other hand, they might have some way-out ideas that excite you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A conversation with a parent or a boss will not go as predicted today. Stay light on your feet so you can shift quickly according to the changing landscape. If someone says something that offends you, don’t take it personally because people are speaking off the top of their head today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Travel plans will be interrupted or changed today — in fact, almost certainly. Heady, profound conversations about metaphysics, philosophy, religion and politics might be stimulating and exciting. Or not. You might also meet someone unusual, especially from another country or a different background.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Stay in touch with your bank account and anything to do with shared property, inheritances and such because something you might not have foreseen could impact these areas. Do not be caught unawares! Check your online banking. Take special care of anything that you borrowed from someone else or that you own jointly.