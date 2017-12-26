Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) With the Moon in your sign today, all your emotions and feelings are heightened. However, this same influence can increase your luck just a tiny bit — and maybe a tiny bit is all it takes? Nothing wrong with having some extra good luck!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today to catch your breath. Your dealings with others have been intense lately. Plus travel and school plans are taking up a lot of your attention and time, which means you need a rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A conversation with a female friend or acquaintance will be important today. For one thing, it might trigger the need to scrutinize or make some changes to your future goals. It’s always helpful to have someone’s feedback on things.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Personal details about your private life might be public today. This could be minor stuff — or it could be a big deal. Nevertheless, be aware that this possibility exists in case you have to do some damage control. And yes, someone is talking about you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Do something different today! Vary your routine so you feel stimulated by a new environment or talking to new people and seeing new places. You want some adventure and a chance to learn something new. You’re tired of the same old, same old. Shake it up!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes about shared property, insurance or inheritances might arise today. Could be minor, could be major. Whatever happens, your primary impulse right now is to play and have fun — preferably guilt free. (Guilt never stops you from anything; it just dampens the enjoyment.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Because the Moon is in a sign that is opposite your sign today, this means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. No biggie. Hey, in two weeks when the Moon is in your sign, others have to go more than halfway dealing with you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Listen to your desire to get better organized. Do something to help you feel you are on top of your game. Tidy little clutter areas in your car, your kitchen or your bathroom because this will make you feel more in control of your world. The little things affect us!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a playful, creative day! You will love an opportunity to enjoy art galleries, museums, or the handiwork and crafts of others. You will also enjoy sports events and fun activities with children. Do something that lightens your mood!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might want to cocoon at home today. Catch your breath. Take time out. You might also be more involved with a female family member more than usual. Could be Mom. You need a breather because four planets are in your sign now, and this is active and exhausting!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re on the go! Errands, short trips, conversations with everyone plus reading and writing keep you busy! In discussion with others, you want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of things. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat about the weather. No way.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Money is on your mind today. You might calculate your assets and your worth. Or perhaps you are contemplating a major purchase? You feel more personal about your possessions, that’s for sure, which is why you will be protective about them and not want to lend anything to anyone.