Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business until 7:45 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Partners and close friends might surprise or amaze you now. Perhaps someone wants more freedom in the relationship? Could be you, could be them. You might suddenly be attracted to someone who is unusual, different or out of your usual circle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’re prepared to work hard in a boost of energy to finish a project or initiate something because you have energy to burn! You might also want to direct the efforts of others or take over a project. Likewise, you might adopt a new health regime. (Wow.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You love to travel, which is why you might suddenly blow town because a fantastic opportunity to slip away on a vacation presents itself. Bon voyage! On the other hand, you might suddenly develop a crush on someone. New romance might begin! Sports events might bring surprises! Could be anything!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Something unusual will change your home routine at this time. This could be the introduction of something exciting or high-tech. Or it might be avant-garde, modern art. Or you might completely change how something is done at home. Stay on your toes!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Do be careful because this is an accident-prone time for you. You will also meet new people and see new places and act on new ideas because your everyday world is a changing landscape. Be alert, indeed!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Many of you are motivated now to break free and be self-employed. You want to call the shots for yourself at work. Some might even develop a way to make money on the side. Meanwhile, impulse purchases are likely. Keep your receipts — and the box.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are energetic, motivated and restless! Not only do you feel independent, you’re excited about doing something different because you want to make a difference. And you feel you can do this. Sounds good to me, because in the next 12 months, you can boost your earnings!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are restless today because something going on behind the scenes keeps catching your attention. Maybe you’re waiting for the results of something? Or you know that something is coming down the tube and you wonder how it will impact you. Stay tuned!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might suddenly find yourself at odds with a friend or a member of a group today. Whatever happens, you want to fight the good fight and do something to make the world a better place. Your involvement in charitable organizations will be meaningful to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your ambition is suddenly aroused! You intend to do something and you’re going to do it fast. One thing is certain: You don’t intend to be caught napping or waiting at the train station when your ship comes in. This could be an opportunity for you to explore self-employment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Unexpected chances to travel might fall in your lap. If so, you will have to act quickly because this window of opportunity is brief. Likewise, a surprise opportunity to get further education or training might also materialize. Yet again, you will have to act fast!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep an eye on your assets and anything to do with banking, taxes, debt and inheritances because something might suddenly change. When it comes to money and the wealth and resources of others, you have to be in the know. Money is power but so is knowledge.