Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Dec. 11, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the Moon is in a sign that is opposite yours. That’s just how it works. This happens for two days every month. No biggie. Just suck it up and play ball. (Tough love.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’re determined to be efficient, focused and ready to meet whatever lands up on your plate. You want to feel that you are being productive this week and that you’re getting the best results for your efforts. Go for it! You can do this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you are a Friday person in a Monday world. (Play hooky if you can.) That’s because parties, sports, fun social diversions and playful times with children will appeal more than working hard. Nevertheless, Mars will help you work hard — if you want to.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Home, family and your private life have a strong pull today. An interaction with a female family relative, perhaps Mom, will be significant. You might want to cocoon at home if you get the chance. Too much play means you need more rest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a fabulous, fun-loving week! Today you’re keen to communicate to others, especially to line up some fun events! Make plans to enjoy good times with others. Sports events and playful times with children plus romantic escapes are what you have in mind!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take care of banking needs today. Keep an eye on your cash flow and possessions. Focus on earnings and money. (You might have redecorating plans for your home or other plans for old family business.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. (It happens for two days every month. We all go through it.) But the good news is that when the Moon is in your sign, you have a bit of extra good luck! Oh yeah. Ask the universe for a favor!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re pumped with energy because fiery Mars is in your sign. This makes you forthright, direct and a little bit pushy. Naturally, you will get a lot done but you might be a bit overbearing. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Try something from the past and run it up the flagpole again.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) There are four planets in your sign today, which means the entire world is full of Sagittarian energy! Naturally, this puts you in the driver’s seat. Admittedly, Mercury retrograde is happening in your sign, which is why you misplace things and encounter silly errors. Aaggh!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Although you are physically involved with group activities, nevertheless, you prefer to work alone or behind the scenes right now. It’s a great time for research because you will be able to offer solutions to old problems from the past.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This will be a popular week for you! Many of you will run into old faces — either friends or members of groups from your past. You will also be involved with creative, artistic people. They might listen to you now because your ambition is aroused and you’re coming on like gangbusters!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Plan on getting things done this week because bosses, parents and VIPs admire you and think you’re the cat’s meow. (It’s all lighting.) Travel plans for the future appeal. You might also want to test your luck in publishing, the media, medicine and the law.