Moon Alert Until 7:30 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day to discuss inheritances or shared property because people are warm and generous! No doubt you will come out smelling like a rose, laughing all the way to the bank! This is also a sexy, affectionate day. Oh yeah. Bring it on!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with others, especially females, will be warm and wonderful today. It’s easy to overlook petty irritations because you feel bighearted and tolerant. Enjoy good times with people you love. And “if you can’t be with one you love, then love the one you’re with!”

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will enjoy work-related travel today! You will also enjoy meetings at work plus discussions with people from different countries because anything that broadens your knowledge will interest and inspire you! If you’re pondering a deal, think big! “First we’ll take Manhattan, then we’ll take Berlin.”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a great day to socialize, especially with females! Enjoy parties, the arts, sports events, long lunches, dinner parties and dates. You might meet a new love interest today. (He was strong and compassionate and really knew how to accessorize.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will enjoy entertaining at home today because you have good feelings toward others. This is an excellent time to reach out to family members, especially if you want to help someone. Interacting with large groups will be successful. Invite the gang over!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your mind creates your world. (Your thoughts create your words and actions, which in turn, create your decisions and the rest flows from there.) Today your mind will create a positive, happy world because you feel so positive toward everyone. How cool is that?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a great day for business and commerce. “There’s money in them thar Hills!” You can boost your earnings, make a profit or come out ahead in some way, but be careful not to overestimate something. Be positive but not reckless.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a lovely day for Scorpios! The Moon is lined up with lucky Jupiter in your sign, plus fiery Mars is in your sign. This makes you a cross between Mother Teresa and Michael Jordan. You’re caring, compassionate and full of energy and bounce! Go do that voodoo that you do so well!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today you are in touch with the wisdom of compassion. You see now that when you are kind and generous to others you are really just giving a gift to yourself, because whatever you put out comes back to you multiplied.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a fabulous day to schmooze with others, especially female friends. You will also be particularly effective dealing with groups, be they clubs, classes, large conferences or cozy coffee get-togethers. Enjoy exchanging ideas because people want to think big today!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People will admire you today. They see you as friendly, visionary and capable of grasping global concepts. In particular, bosses and VIPs will be impressed with your wisdom and charm. I say: Take this to the bank! Milk it for all it’s worth!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will adore any kind of travel today because you want any experience that expands your world. You want to know more. You want to meet interesting people. You want to discover exciting facts! (In 1903, the Wright brothers flew the first plane for 59 seconds. Sixty-six years later, man landed on the Moon.)