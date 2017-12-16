Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you are excited to discover new things through learning, school or the media. What you learn will expand your understanding of the world and give it new dimensions. You might have a sudden urge to travel or an opportunity to do so. It’s an exciting, illuminating day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Unexpected opportunities to benefit from the wealth and resources of others might fall in your lap today. You might inherit. You might win something. You might get money back from the government. Your partner might get a raise or a bonus. You might also see ways to improve yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Geminis don’t do boring, which is why you will love today! The people you meet will be unusual and interesting. A partner or close friend might surprise you with revolutionary new ideas or unusual suggestions. You might have an unusual encounter with members of the general public. An unusual day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) New technology might stretch your learning on the job today. Something unexpected will change your daily pace. At work, someone unusual might join your team. Expect the unexpected! You might also learn something new that can impact your health.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a fun-loving day! It’s as if there’s more electricity or excitement in the air! Surprise invitations to fun events might fall in your lap. Children might be a source of surprise: however, do keep an eye on them to avoid accidents. New love might suddenly catch you off guard. Thrilling and unexpected!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something different will impact your home and family today. You might buy modern art or something high-tech — perhaps a big new TV? This is because some kind of technology can introduce excitement at home. A family member might demand more freedom. “So long! And thanks for all the fish!”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today is full of new activities and new discoveries, which makes this an exciting day for you! You might learn something new or have a heightened perception of the world around you. Discussions with others will be frank. Expect to meet new faces and see new places!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Something unexpected might impact your wealth, assets or earnings. You might get a raise! You might buy something fabulous for yourself that makes you feel richer! You might get a new job! Keep an eye on what you own because things are surprising and unpredictable.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t sit around and relax at home today. You are much too energetic for this. Get out and do something that expands your life and your experiences of the world. Enjoy new encounters! Study something new, especially something scientific or technological.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You feel restless today. There’s an air of excitement everywhere and you don’t want to miss out on things. Nevertheless, you will still be cautious today and perhaps choose to watch everything swirling around you from the sidelines. A secret discovery is possible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might meet a real character today! (You love characters.) A discussion with someone or a member of a group might reveal new dimensions that surprise you. You might also make discoveries about something scientific or high-tech and want to share your ideas with others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Bosses, parents and VIPs will catch you off guard with startling news today. Whatever they say might liberate you or elevate you to a new plane of how you see things. You might also be surprised by an encounter with someone important. Wow!