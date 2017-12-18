Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Dec. 18, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) “It was Monday. It was Monday all day.” Today starts off rough. Someone might be on your case. However, as the day wears on, life gets better and better, like a fine wine or something I can’t think of right now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid politics, religion or race this morning because these conversations will be a bummer. You don’t need this to start your day. However, later in the day, you will feel invigorated and enthused about something. Who knew?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The outlook on shared property, inheritances or insurance looks bleak this morning. Don’t let this get you down. As the day wears on, things begin to look different. You will become invigorated with ideas about how to address these matters. “Game on!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Say as little as possible this morning when talking to partners and close friends because people are inclined to be sour and critical. Don’t even go there. By afternoon, it’s a changed landscape. Now people are sweet (but still critical). Nothing’s perfect.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This morning, work is drudgery. You would rather sleep in. Nevertheless, you must greet your new week. (You must! You must!) Fortunately the Sun will motivate you to work today, and by afternoon, you’re ready to perform!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Children might be an increased responsibility this morning. Be patient and tolerant. Cut others some slack, especially kids. This day gets better as it wears on — trust me. And you will be productive!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) An authority figure in the family might be on your case this morning. Say as little as possible and leave. All of this will blow over because, by the afternoon, people are invigorated. “Look who’s dropping over with a birthday cake!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Do not worry. Do not worry. Do not worry. (I bet you’re worried.) It’s easy to begin this day in a worried or apprehensive frame of mind. Someone might be on your case — and it could even be you! (“I’m a loser!”) Relax, because as the day wears on, this feeling will completely disappear. By the afternoon, your bathroom mirror will be covered in kisses.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The odds are very high that this morning you will wake up and feel broke. “I’m broke!” Mike Todd said, “I’ve been broke many times but I’ve never been poor.” There’s a difference. And you will see the difference today because by this afternoon, you will feel fine! Go figure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This morning, duty and orderliness will be paramount. People around you might be critical and stingy. This makes you feel careful, cautious and a bit depressed. Yes, it’s Bummerville. But lo! What message from yonder modem breaks? By this afternoon, you experience a 180 turnaround. You’re happy!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) As this day begins, you might feel lonely and cut off from others. (“I’m navel lint.”) Don’t give this any energy because it’s going to disappear soon. Even by noon, it’s a mere foggy memory. And later in the day, you will feel upbeat and energetic!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A friend might be critical of you this morning. “What am I, chopped liver?” Or someone older and more experienced might make you feel diminished. Don’t give this any energy because, by the end of the day, your relations with others are revved up and energetic! Yes, you can have the last mango in Paris.