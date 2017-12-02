Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions until 3:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Because you feel sympathetic to others today, you will be generous, especially in the settlement of an inheritance or a dispute about shared property. Generosity is a wonderful thing; however, don’t give away the farm. You count, too.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with partners and close friends will be warm and supportive today because you genuinely care about their welfare. Isn’t that a definition of love? When you want to put the well-being of someone else before your own? In fact, relations with everyone, including the general public, will be cozy today!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Work-related travel, especially if it is related to a personal inspiration of yours, is likely today. You also will want to better the working conditions of those from other cultures and different countries because you feel genuine concern for their welfare.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s easy to fall in love with someone today. You have stardust in your eyes, which means practically everyone looks wonderful! Just make sure you don’t put someone up on a pedestal because when they fall off, and they will, you will be crushed with disappointment. Be realistic.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you can help a family member today, you will because you feel sympathetic towards their needs. This is also an interesting time for you to explore real estate opportunities. However, be careful about being sucked into something that looks elegant, luxurious and beyond your means. Stay realistic!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t worry too much if you want to kick back and relax today. You definitely want to discuss lofty ideas about how to improve society, and yet, at the same time, it’s hard to crank up the energy to really do something about it, isn’t it? Oh well, it all begins with a thought because motivation is everything.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are thinking about ways to boost your income, and today you might want to explore artistic ways of presenting spiritual or mystical ideas. Or they might relate to luxury cruises or something that pampers people. Clever you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you feel inspired by what is possible. You want to do the right thing and feel that you are using your life in the best way that you can so that you benefit others as well as yourself. What more can you aspire to? This is an excellent beginning. See where it takes you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Ideas about mysticism, spirituality and esoteric subjects will intrigue you today. You’re looking for hidden meaning everywhere, which is not surprising because you are the truth seeker of the zodiac. Today your inspiration is aroused and you feel motivated!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will enjoy hanging out with like-minded individuals today who are interested in helping those who are in need or beautifying the neighborhood or exploring higher education related to lofty subjects, especially spirituality. It’s an interesting day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) All Aquarians want to make the world a better place, which is why you join clubs and organizations and seek out the company of like-minded individuals with the same ideals. Today you feel motivated to do this, and you might approach a boss or a parent to help you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Different studies, especially those related to spirituality, philosophy, astrology, religion or ancient mythology, will appeal to you today. You want to explore the netherworld and see the reasons behind everything in life. You’re looking for a deeper truth. You also want to reduce suffering in a distant country.