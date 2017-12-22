Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re in the public eye for the next four weeks because the Sun is at the top of your chart. (This happens only once a year.) It’s fortunate because this symbolizes that you are in a flattering spotlight, which means bosses, parents and VIPs admire you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Grab every opportunity to travel in the next four to six weeks because you need a change of scenery. If you can’t travel, then stay close to home and be a tourist in your own city. The main thing is to shake up your routine and do something stimulating!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will be more focused on taxes, debt, inheritances and anything to do with shared property in the next four weeks. Yes, money is on your mind! But more specifically, you’re concerned with the wealth and resources of others and possibly that of your partner.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) For the only time all year, the Sun will sit across from your sign for the next four weeks. This makes you focus on partners and close friends. It also gives you an opportunity to be more objective and see your own style in relating to others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Listen to that little voice in your head urging you to be efficient, productive, healthy and on top of your game. And why not? Why not be the best that you can be? After all, you will never again be as young as you are right now.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Lucky Virgos! The next four weeks are playful and fun-loving. They’re also flirtatious, prankish and a bit daring! Accept all invitations to party. Explore romance, love affairs, the arts, the theater, sports events, social occasions and playful activities with children.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The next month is all about home, family and your private life. You might be focused on a parent more than usual. You want to cocoon at home and enjoy the comfort and pleasure of familiar surroundings. Make plans to entertain at home. “More Brie?”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Suddenly, your life is in high gear! You have people to see, things to do and places to go! Accept the increased acceleration of your daily pace because it’s just what’s happening. Reading, writing, studying, errands, shopping, conversations and short trips will keep you hopping for the next month!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) “It’s beginning to cost a lot like Christmas!” Many are thinking about money. Earnings and cash flow are on your mind but you’re also thinking about spending. In addition, you will be thinking about the image you have in society in the next four weeks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The next four weeks will be the perfect time for you to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year because the Sun is in your sign. This happens only once a year. You will feel energized! You will also attract people to as well as present situations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It will behoove you to take a backseat somewhat in the next few weeks so that you can catch your breath and start to think about what you want to do with your new year ahead. Obviously, if you make some goals, your year will be more pleasing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) “My dance card is full!” You will enjoy increased popularity in the next four weeks. Just accept this and go with the flow. Say yes to party invitations and opportunities to join groups. A friend might have a strong influence on you at this time.