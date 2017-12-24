Moon Alert Until 8:30 p.m. Chicago time Sunday, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Although there’s some confusion earlier, this day turns out to be fun -filled, upbeat and enthusiastic! You have a warm feeling in your tummy and you feel well disposed to everyone and everything. Remember that the Sun is at the top of your chart, shining a flattering light on you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a wonderful day to enjoy good times with friends, especially female acquaintances. You will be on wonderful terms with partners and members of the general public. Any feelings of annoyance that you have with someone will soften today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re a hit with bosses, VIPs and parents today because you’re popular with groups and people are grateful for your presence. (They might also be grateful for your presents!) Continue to make a hit with everyone and enjoy your great PR.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Although this is a strong family day, it looks like many of you are traveling and on the move. Well, if you’re traveling to see family that makes sense. This is also a playful, fun-loving day! Romance will flourish. Enjoy fun activities with children!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you are juggling the wealth, resources and values of others. You are running the show and trying to keep everyone happy. This means second-guessing them. Not an easy job. Go with what works for you because that will please 80 percent of everyone else. No one can bat 100!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with partners and close friends are especially warm and friendly today. However, because the Moon is opposite your sign, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires a little compromise and patience.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a positive day at work for you. In particular, you will enjoy group settings and get-togethers. Many of you will be involved in work-related travel or doing something that expands your job or your dealings with others. It’s an upbeat day!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Yay! This is a playful day! You’re ready for fun and games! Enjoy activities with children, the arts, social diversions, parties and fun times with your pals and family members. The bottom line today is you want to have fun. (Sounds good to me.) Party on!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Home, family and your private life are your top priority today. However, many of you will entertain at home and enjoy good times with others. An interaction with a female relative could be significant. This is also a lovely day to cocoon at home for those of you who want some privacy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a fast-paced, upbeat day! Short trips, conversations with everyone plus increased reading and writing will keep you busy! You’re particularly eager to share news and talk to others today. (And you really want to talk — not just idle chitchat.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have money on your mind today. Well, as I said in Friday’s column, “It’s beginning to cost a lot like Christmas.” This is definitely the time of year when everyone spends too much money. I guess that means someone on the other end is making it. And so it goes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with several planets — but notably, it’s on good terms with lucky Jupiter! That’s good news because Jupiter always wants to make every situation as pleasant and upbeat as possible for everyone. What a winning combo! Enjoy your day!