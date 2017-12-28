We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a pleasant day! You might be in the mood to shop. You are certainly focused on money issues, cash flow and earnings today. And you are also intrigued with beautiful things. In particular, relations with bosses and VIPs are warm and complementary. You rock!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, dancing beautifully with the other planets, which means you feel happy. Life will be relatively easy today. You might enjoy talking to someone from another culture or a different country. You might even want to make travel plans!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might focus on certain issues behind the scenes (perhaps something hidden) that relate to shared property, inheritances, insurance or anything that you own jointly with others. Whatever happens, the outcome will probably benefit you financially. Fingers crossed!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relations with friends, especially female acquaintances, will be positive today. You will enjoy hanging out with creative people. You will also enjoy your interactions with a close friend or partner. This is a good day to socialize! Take time out to deepen a bond with someone you know.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) People in authority — bosses, parents and VIPs — notice you today and they notice you in a positive light. Yes, you make a great impression on others, and this can impact you positively especially at work. Expect praise from someone, and possibly a raise.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you want to vary your routine and do something different because you need a change of scenery. It’s minor but it’s there. Therefore, go someplace you’ve never been before. Visit ethnic restaurants. Take a different route to or from work. Be a tourist in your own city.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a strong day for discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance because whatever happens will probably benefit you. This benefit might show up at home or through a family member. It might even result in you buying something beautiful for where you live.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a great day to schmooze with others, especially close friends and partners. Be prepared to cooperate with others because the Moon is opposite your sign; that’s just how it works. It’s a strong day for interacting with members of the general public, especially through sales or writing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a positive day at work! You’re happy to give something your best shot and, ironically, it could lead to greater earnings in the future, if not right away. Be careful of someone who might be working behind the scenes against your best interests. This is a minor possibility — but it’s there.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a strong time for you because the Sun, Venus, Saturn and Pluto are all in your sign. Today in particular, you feel playful and up for some fun! Enjoy sports events, fun activities with children, romantic dates, social encounters and the arts. Yes!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might enjoy entertaining at home today or by contrast (and it’s your choice) you might want to cocoon at home. A conversation with a female family member could be significant. Your ambition is strong now but you are keeping things low-key for your own reasons.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a busy, social, upbeat day! Enjoy talking to others, especially creative, artistic types. Short trips, increased reading, writing and studying plus conversations with others will be rewarding today. Continue making travel plans for the future!