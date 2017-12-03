Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Full Moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Whereas you might have been inspired yesterda,; today you feel discouraged. This can happen when your expectations are unrealistic. “Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.” But we all know the tooth fairy is a hoax. Oy vey.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might be disappointed in your share of something. Perhaps you feel overlooked? Or maybe you tried to help someone in need and they don’t appreciate it or they seem indifferent to your well-meaning efforts. Yeah — disappointing. But your act of goodness still exists.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A partner or close friend might let you down today. But is this because of your own unexpressed expectations? People can’t read your mind, even if you wish they could. And you can’t always assume “they should know.” Cut someone some slack.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A health-related issue might confuse you today. Likewise, something related to your job could also be confusing. Very likely, you are low-energy and apathetic. (That’s the thing about apathy — nobody cares.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Romance is definitely confusing today! It might even be disappointing and demoralizing. Likewise, you might feel confused about your relations with your kids. (If they’re teenagers, that’s a given. Jubilant delinquents!) Don’t expect too much from anyone — even a sports team.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Family relations are subject to confusion and, possibly, discouraging results. Well, very little really turns out as planned. That’s a given. And generally, everyone is trying their best — but the problem is their best isn’t good enough for you. And of course, we all have different standards. You can see the problem.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t worry if you spend time daydreaming or being lost in a fog today because it’s just what it is. We all need a mental health day like this. Just make sure you don’t make an important decision today based on wishful thinking or the fact that you don’t have enough information.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be careful spending money today because you’re tempted to go overboard on luxurious, elegant items that are probably something you don’t need and will later regret when you have to pay for them on your credit card. So easy to fall into this luxury trap! Resist! (Especially if it’s jewelry.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Do your best to be clear in all your financial negotiations today because confusion is rampant. This confusion could be based on intentional deceit or just sloppy calculations and wishful dreams. Either way, you might be caught holding the bag. (And it ain’t full of money.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be careful today because your efforts to help someone, especially someone in need, might backfire in some way. Perhaps you’re intentions are the best, but once you try to put them into action, things go off the rails. Don’t be caught with your paw in the cookie jar and crumbs on your whiskers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A friend or a member of a club might disappoint you today because you expected more from them. But were your expectations realistic? Possibly, they sold you a song and dance, but possibly you were a dreamer. Either way, don’t agree to anything important, and don’t volunteer for anything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might be unsure what to think about a parent or a boss today because things are not as they appear or as you thought they were going to be. So easy to fall for fancy words and rhetoric. We all do. But the proof is in the pudding, isn’t it?