Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Dec. 4, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping and big decisions from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Mercury is retrograde, and it will play havoc with travel plans. Confused communications, mix-ups, misplaced paperwork (where’s my passport?) and travel delays are classic. However, this is an excellent time to finish a school paper or writing a book.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Mercury retrograde will help you to wrap up loose details with taxes, debt, insurance, inheritances and shared property. Things that have been languishing on the back burner can quickly be expedited. Get to it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Ex-spouses and partners are back in your world again because of Mercury retrograde, which is taking place opposite your sign. Perhaps this is an opportunity for you to have some closure? Or maybe you just want to run the other direction!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Grin and bear it at work because Mercury retrograde will cause many silly errors. They are just goofy mistakes but they can be maddening! Misplaced papers, transposed numbers, missed appointments, staff shortages and humiliating little errors. (“I’m not stupid!”)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will feel the effects of Mercury retrograde for the rest of the month. One of its influences will bring old flames back into your life. (Look good at all times because living well is the best revenge.) You might also address old issues with kids. Could be anything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relatives might swarm in and be camped on your doorstep, eating you out of home and fridge. However, this could be an opportunity to trade lies and talk about the bad old days! This is an excellent time to tackle home repairs you’ve been meaning to get to. Finally!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Mercury retrograde is taking place in a part of your chart that will really be irritating because it will trigger transportation delays, flat tires, car problems or missed buses. It will also create confused communications with others. Fortunately, these goof-ups are nothing you cannot handle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a good time to wrap up old details regarding cash flow, possessions, earnings and your assets in general. Maybe you want to repair something you own? Maybe you need to budget and figure out how to best use the money you’ve got? Good luck!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Mercury is retrograde in your sign now, which can make you feel you are losing it. Don’t worry, you’re not losing it. When Mercury is retrograde, you can forget where you put things. You can misplace keys, books and important pieces of paper. You have missed appointments (groan) and are late for lots of things. Oy vey. Courage!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This particular Mercury retrograde might be useful for you because it will promote any kind of research that you want to do. If you want to study history or dig into the past or look for answers and solutions to old problems, you will be very efficient at this!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Expect to run into old friends or members of groups from the past. You will like this because you love meeting characters and having a wide network of contacts. If you’re involved in a group activity, you might finish something.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Mercury retrograde is taking place at the top of your chart this month. This means you will run into bosses, parents and authority figures from your past. Use this to your advantage! Get information that you need because it could be useful. (“Whaat? A treasure map is behind that picture of the dogs playing poker?”)