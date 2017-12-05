Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Enjoy warm family energy this morning! Perhaps a yummy breakfast with the clan? By evening, though, tempers will fray. That’s when you will need to be patient. Avoid a standoff with anyone. Keep your morning vibes going all day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This morning, you’re optimistic, hopeful and ready to greet your day! Make sure this feeling stays with you. Avoid controversial subjects at the end of the day because you might get engulfed in a heated argument. Yikes!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a strong day for business and commerce. This morning you are pleased with financial matters, and also pleased with something that you own. Great way to start your day! Unfortunately, at the end of the day, you might have a squabble with someone. Stay chill.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This morning the Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel fabulous! Domestic peace and happiness are important. This is also a good day for business. All is not perfection, however, because late in the day, you might have a power struggle with a partner or close friend. Oops.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a feel-good day! You have a warm feeling in your tummy and all’s right with the world. This doesn’t mean you are deliriously happy; it means you’re content, which is a wonderful way to be. However, late in the day, your efforts to make improvements will meet with opposition. Tread carefully!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will enjoy a warm exchange with a female companion this morning. Or you might expand your contacts through a group? This is an excellent day to think about your future goals. Avoid conflict with romantic partners and children late in the day. Stay chill.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You make a wonderful impression on parents and bosses this morning. And you are delighted to talk to them. It’s a mutual admiration society! Nevertheless, late in the day and early evening, a power struggle with someone (could be a family member) is likely. Don’t even go there.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This morning you might dream up some fantastic travel plans or initiate plans to do something different — something that will broaden your horizons and your experience of life. Yes, you’re thinking big! Late in the day, however, avoid controversial subjects. Mum’s the word.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This morning is an excellent time to discuss shared property, inheritances, and anything to do with the wealth and resources of your partner or close friend. Whatever happens will likely benefit you, so be open to these discussions. (Avoid quarrels at the end of the day.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and wonderful this morning. You might even discuss travel plans or entertain big ideas for exciting future events! Ironically, at the end of the day, you might have a power struggle with someone. Who needs this? Not you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your feelings of good health and strength translate into a positive job experience this morning! Some of you are involved with work-related travel, as well. Cooperation from groups will be easy. Nevertheless, late in the day, someone changes their tune. (Yikes.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) As this morning dawns, you encounter a marvelous, playful day! What’s on the agenda? Plan some playful outings. Take a long lunch. Travel if you can. Enjoy the arts and fun diversions. Be patient with someone who is unhappy late in the day.