Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day to work with partners and close friends! People are energetic and intense about achieving their aims. (Just like you are.) It’s a strong day for those who teach. It’s also strong day for those involved in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Go to town!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will easily negotiate important financial arrangements regarding shared property, inheritances, work-related matters and anything to do with insurance and taxes. You are clear thinking and precise. Plus you have the energy to expedite your ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Discussions with partners and close friends will be lively today! They might focus on vacations, social occasions or your kids. Everyone has their own opinion and everyone will be vocal. But hey — you’re the wordsmith!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will be productive at work today because you’re full of ideas and willing to roll up your sleeves and dig in. You will also encourage others to help you and follow suit. The main thing is you have focus combined with energy to achieve your goals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you work in the entertainment world, the hospitality industry, sports or anything to do with children, you will be super productive today! If not, you will use this high energy to have fun. It’s a perfect day for high-activity, physical vacations like ziplining. Yeehaw!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Family discussions will be productive today. In fact, this is an excellent day for a powwow about a family business. You have the energy to tackle home repairs and renovations. Discussions with older family members will go well. You will get things done today!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are high-energy and intellectually focused today, which is fantastic combination. This means whatever you set out to do will be achieved because you will do careful planning and then execute your plans with precision and finesse. No moss growing on you!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Business and commerce are favored today because you are clear in your mind about what you want to achieve. You know what to go after and you have the energy to follow through on your objectives. What you do now will stabilize your future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Mercury is in your sign today dancing with fiery Mars; meanwhile, Mars is energizing Saturn in your sign as well. “It’s complicated.” The upshot is that because you are intellectually fired up, friends and people in groups will listen to you. In turn, their support will help you to grab the baton and run with it!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a fantastic day for research or working alone or behind the scenes. Whatever you come up with will impress bosses and VIPs. Your ambition will carry the day because you are focused on what you want to achieve. And when you’re this focused — yowsers! You get the job done!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Someone older or more experienced might have excellent advice for you today. This could relate to higher education, publishing or dealing with foreign countries. You will be effective dealing with groups today, which is why they are willing to listen and do what you say.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Discussions with bosses and parents will go well today because there are impressed with your energy, focus and ability to make long-range plans for the future. People see that it’s worth betting on you. In turn, you feel good about being able to deliver what thy want.