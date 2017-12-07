Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Dec. 7, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a feel-good day! Enjoy social outings, parties, long lunches, sports events, romantic get-togethers and playful activities with kids. It’s also a strong day for financial speculation and exploring opportunities in the entertainment world and sports.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an excellent day for important family discussions, especially with a female family member. People are in a positive headspace! In fact, others will help you today if you are entertaining at home or involved in family affairs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Short trips and discussions with others will be upbeat and friendly today! This applies to interactions with work colleagues plus everyday contacts. Good day for interaction with siblings and relatives as well. Your optimism is what attracts people to you today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) “Show me the money!” This is a good day for business and commerce. You might see ways to boost your income, especially through the entertainment world, sports or something to do with foreign interests. If shopping, you might spend big but you’ll be happy. (Poor time to buy computers, phones or cars.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Because the Moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter and the Sun today, you feel upbeat and happy! Obviously, you will enjoy schmoozing with others, especially relatives and family members. In fact, you will enjoy entertaining at home.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today. Nevertheless, you have a warm feeling in your tummy because you feel hopeful about your future. As well you should! Family members are supportive today. Good day for a discussion with a parent.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s a friendly, warm day! Enjoy connecting with others! In fact, your interaction with someone might ultimately boost your income or lead you to a better paying job. Discussions with siblings and relatives are also positive. Listen to what they have to say!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Are your ears tingling? Because people are talking about you today, and they’re saying good things. Oh yes, you impress people! Because of this you are empowered, which means whatever you initiate today will find support and doors will open for you. We like!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a great day to travel or to make travel plans. You might also meet a female acquaintance from another culture or country. This is also an excellent day to discuss matters related to publishing, higher education, the media, medicine and the law. But most of all, you want a change of scenery!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Behind-the-scenes discussions and research might benefit your position in matters related to inheritances, shared property and insurance. This is a good day to negotiate with others because you have an advantage. Plus they won’t even see you coming!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) How lovely! This is a friendly, positive day to deal with your pals and members of groups. This is why others will be receptive to your ideas. They want to talk to you. Plus they’re in the mood for fun, which is why there will be an “over the top” quality to this day. (Remember: Friends don’t let friends drive naked.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will be pleased with today’s activities because not only will you be productive, you will enjoy working with others. You might be inclined to be too generous or too lenient with someone from another country or a different culture. (Just something to keep in mind.)