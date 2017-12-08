Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 4:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a wonderful day to socialize and enjoy the company of younger people, especially from different backgrounds and other cultures. You’re keen to expand your experience of the world and you’re up for adventure! It’s a fun day!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Changes on the home front might take place today. Perhaps a new purchase, or unexpected company at the door, or surprising family news? You might nail down some future security in practical terms for yourself. Don’t agree to anything important during the brief Moon Alert this afternoon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you are mentally alert and tuned in, which is why it’s a good day for serious discussions with someone older or more experienced. You might make long-range plans with a partner or close friend. Whatever you do will safeguard your future in some way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re ready to talk money today, which is why a financial discussion with someone older might happen. This discussion will be practical with an eye to the long-term future. A boss or a parent might also surprise you with their suggestions. Avoid decisions during the Moon Alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Clever you! You’re full of bright ideas today because you find it easy to think out-of-the-box. Excellent day for serious long-range plans for vacations or future social events. You might also teach or have increased responsibilities with children today. (Kids love you.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) For most of today, you will enjoy working behind the scenes. You might explore or research or look for answers to old problems. However, when the Moon moves into your sign (see Moon Alert above) you’ll be out there with your colors flying!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A friend might surprise you today, or you might meet a new friend who is unusual or different in some way. This is a good day to sit down with someone and make long-range, future plans because something unexpected will trigger the need for this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you are caught off guard by something this morning, others will notice. Nevertheless, someone older, more experienced or in a position of authority will be supportive. Great! It’s handy to have someone in your corner.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Unexpected travel plans might drop in your lap today. You might also have a change of schedule, or something unusual might occur related to schools or taking a course. Get all your information to make sure everything is running on schedule. (Don’t be at the train station when your ship comes in.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Something unexpected might impact discussions about inheritances, insurance, shared property or something to do with someone else’s possessions. Stay on top of this because you don’t want to be broadsided by anything. Someone older might ask you to account for yourself. (Yikes.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will have to be accommodating today. Be prepared to go more than halfway when you’re dealing with others because the Moon is in a sign that is 180 degrees opposite from yours. That’s how it works. Someone might throw you a curveball, so be ready for this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your work routine will be interrupted today, and a boss will very likely be aware of it. Actually, your boss might be the cause of it! Even though something unexpected will occur, you can still get a lot done by staying focused. You’re on it!