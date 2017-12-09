Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Beginning now until late January, you will be more intense and possibly even jealous. Oh yeah. You might have to deal with disputes about shared property, inheritances, insurance and “who is responsible for what.” Get ready! ‘Tis the season.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Fiery Mars will oppose your sign until late January, which creates increased tension and difficulties for close friendships and partnerships. This happens every two years for about 6-7 weeks. Patience will be your best friend now. You can handle this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today fiery Mars moves into a part of your chart that energizes you at work or at any task you attempt. This high energy lasts until late in January, so you will be sailing through the holidays like PowerPoint on steroids! Sheesh! Don’t overwhelm others. Be nice.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This holiday season will be social because you want to play! From now until late January you will be prankish, energetic, flirtatious and physically turned on. Tops on your menu will be amusing diversions because you want to please yourself and have fun. Hey, be sensible, too.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Increased activity and chaos at home and within your family will begin now until the end of January. Guard against fighting for something you don’t even understand. Avoid family disputes. Work to keep domestic harmony because this influence is gone in seven weeks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You should know that beginning now until late January, your verbal and intellectual energy will be strong! You might be argumentative because you will believe so strongly in your own ideas. My advice is to lighten up. Cut others some slack. No need to convince everyone to agree with you. Capisce?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) From now until late January, you might be hotheaded about money, possessions and your personal wealth. That’s because you will identify with what you own. Guard against wasteful spending. Use your money for something useful and helpful.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Fiery Mars moves into your sign today, where it will stay until almost the end of January. This indicates your life will be active! Work very hard for what you want because you want to show the world what you could do. You will fight for your causes or those of others. Go easy on the little people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Lots of background activity might take place for the rest of this month and into January. You might not know what’s going on or you might sense it. If you think someone is working against your best interests, be careful. Keep your eyes open and always lock your door.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) For the rest of this year and well into January, you will formulate your goals and start to actively pursue them. You might feel competitive with a friend or a group. I recommend you embrace physical activity with others — something athletic and energetic! You need this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your ambition will be aroused this month and well into January. This is why you’re keen to achieve something and demonstrate your initiative. Naturally, you want credit for what you do and you want to be your own boss. So say we all.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) For the next seven to eight weeks, your beliefs will be important to you. You might try to convince others to agree with you. Certainly, you want to travel and expand your world through new ideas and meeting new people. You want to grow!