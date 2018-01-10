Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 10, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re getting excited about life, which is one reason that you are more concerned about your career and professional life in the next three weeks. You might want to take up a new study. It will certainly be a good time to talk to bosses, VIPs and employers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The next three weeks are the perfect time to sign up for classes or enjoy getting further schooling. You will also love to research the possibilities of traveling somewhere because, basically, you want to expand your experience of the world!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will be more interested in details concerning shared property, inheritances, taxes, insurance and debt in the next three weeks. Tie up as many loose ends as you can. (Do you have that much string?)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Mercury will be sitting across from your sign for the next three weeks, encouraging you to clarify and explain important issues with others, especially partners and close friends. It’s good time to discuss difficulties and put your cards on the table.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will be more hands-on in your job in the next three weeks because you want to roll up your sleeves and get things done! You will attend to details because you want everything to be perfect. Many will also focus on health issues.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are in a playful mood for the next three weeks! This is why mental games and puzzles plus teasing and laughter will be tops on your menu. Enjoy playful times with children, sports and the arts!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Tackle home repairs in the next three weeks because you’re ready to do this. Quite likely, family discussions will take place so that you can all agree on where to begin. This matters to you because you are affected by your surroundings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The next three weeks will be busy for you because of short trips, conversations and increased reading, writing and studying. This is not the time to relax. Au contraire! Stay on the move and keep talking to everyone. You can get a lot done!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your attention will turn to money, cash flow and your possessions more than usual in the next three weeks. That’s just fine because you will wrap up lots of loose details. You might dream up some moneymaking ideas! You might also have to define or defend your sense of values to someone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Because the planet Mercury will be in your sign for the next three weeks, you will be more talkative than usual. You’re eager to express your ideas to others, and you might be just as eager to get out and travel somewhere. You have that itch to be on the go!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your ability to research anything and find solutions to old problems will be marvelous in the next three weeks. You’ll be like a dog with a bone when you start to look for hidden answers. You won’t stop until you find what you’re looking for. Commendable!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will be involved with younger people in the next three weeks either through your personal friendships or your involvement with a club or group. This same window of time is a good opportunity to examine your ideals and standards about friends and the people you hang out with. (Birds of a feather and all that.)