Moon Alert After 8:30 a.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping and big decisions. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a tricky day because you are naturally focused on financial matters perhaps pertaining to inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt. Nevertheless, it’s a poor day to spend money or make important decisions. ‘Nuff said.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. In addition, there is a Moon Alert for most of this day, which means your relations with others will be a bit loosey-goosey. Good luck!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your efforts to be organized today might be sabotaged by silly errors and weird circumstances. Don’t set the bar too high. Just deal with business as usual. This is a poor day for spending money on anything except food and gas. Postpone important decisions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a wonderful creative day! If you work in the arts or in a creative field, you can come up with marvelous, original ideas that require out-of-the-box thinking. Write them down! This might include sports plays.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Home and family are a priority today. You will enjoy cocooning at home if you can. Actually, this is not a bad idea because many people will not be particularly efficient and productive today due to the Moon Alert. It is what it is.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You feel a bit like a space cadet today: It’s hard to nail anything down for sure. You’re indecisive and not sure which way to go. Well, when this is the case, best to do nothing. Maintain a holding pattern. Postpone important decisions for another day. Spend money only on food and gas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be careful because you want to focus on financial matters today, and this could include shopping or making major purchases. However, check the Moon Alert above! This is a poor day to part with your money (except for gas and food). Be smart. Put your wallet away.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, which can make you a bit more emotional than usual. However, in addition to this, there is a Moon Alert for most of the day, so this really makes you feel loosey-goosey. Oy! However, it can also encourage creativity and thinking out-of-the-box.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today because you want to keep a low profile. Some kind of behind-the-scenes project still on the go. Just keep to business as usual. Postpone important decisions for another day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a great day to schmooze with others because you feel social and ready to let your hair down. It’s a good time to have a frank discussion with a friend. You might also want to review your goals for the future. But wait until tomorrow to make an important decision.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a poor day to make important decisions or to have an important discussion with a boss or parent. Do not volunteer for anything today, that’s for sure. Just maintain. Stay cool.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are curious about a lot of things today and eager to learn something new. The only problem is it’s hard to stay focused because your mind is jumping all over the map. Enjoy talking to people from other backgrounds and different cultures. Commit to nothing important.