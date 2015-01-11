Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 11

MOON ALERT: After 6 a.m., we have the all clear to do business (whether $10 or $10 million) and make important decisions. The Moon is in Libra.

IF Jan. 11 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: 20th Prime Minister of Canada, Jean Chretien (1934), shares your birthday. You are trustworthy, capable and hard-working. People respect you. You have high standards for yourself and others, and you expect people to meet them. You’re very good at sizing up people and situations. This year your success lies with others. People will benefit you. Therefore, make friends and join clubs and organizations. Help others because you will also be helping yourself.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This is a good day to talk to partners and close friends about travel plans or a practical approach to exploring ideas that could expand your world. These ideas might include further education, travel or exposure to other cultures.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will be productive because you have the energy to finish whatever you begin. You feel focused and motivated. You know there will be benefit by doing your duty and meeting your obligations. Sometimes practical considerations trump everything.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone older might have excellent advice for you regarding dealing with children, sports, the hospitality industry or anything to do with the entertainment world. Even fun areas and activities require careful, studious planning. Never hurts to listen.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A discussion with an older family member, probably a female, might yield practical suggestions about how to reduce costs, save money and maintain the family household in an orderly way. Today you have to suck it up and do your duty.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Because your mind is focused in an orderly fashion, you will get a lot done. You’ll find it easy to pay attention to details and stick with the program. You want results for your efforts and you’re willing to suffer a little to get them. No pain, no gain — that’s the name of the game.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It will please you to think of cost-cutting measures or ways to reduce your expenses so that you can save a little money. Once you focus on this, you can surely do something toward this direction. Every little bit counts. The fact, if you save a little every day — at the end of the year, you will be surprised at how little you have.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The Moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn, which means your focus is on keeping things practical and orderly. You are more concerned with accomplishments and results then you are with your own personal comfort. Don’t worry — this is short-lived.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Research will go well because you have steady concentration and focus. More than that, you also have the motivation stick at something until it’s finished. If you have to for answers and solutions — you will because you’re ready to accept your responsibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A discussion with a female, possibly someone who is older, will benefit you. Quite likely, you will receive sage advice or information that helps point you in a new direction that will ultimately achieve your goals. This new direction will not have shortcuts but it will be correct and respectable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s easy to make a positive impression on people in authority (bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police) because you look steady Eddy in your approach to things. (Someone who is reliable, punctual, organized and capable must be hiding something.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): This is a good time to work out details regarding travel plans or anything to do with wanting to get further education and training. Discussions related to publishing, the media, medicine and the law will also be practical, down-to-earth and productive.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of red-tape details regarding inheritances, shared property, taxes and insurance matters because you are mentally psyched to do this. You will put aside pleasure for duty. How noble.