Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you might feel cautious when talking to authority figures: bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs, including the police. You might feel that what you don’t say can’t hurt you. (That’s OK, there’s a certain logic to this.) Authority figures will likewise feel cautious. It’s that kinda day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is an excellent day to study anything because you have wonderful powers of concentration! Whatever you do, you will do carefully and you will pay attention to detail. A teacher or mentor-like figure might have serious advice for you. (It never hurts to listen.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Because your mind is focused and concentrated today, you will get a lot of work done if you have to deal with red-tape matters like taxes, debt, insurance and anything to do with inheritances and shared property. You won’t miss a detail! You’ve got all your bases covered. (That’s a plus!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Discussions with partners and close friends might be cautious, even somewhat stilted today. That’s because things are not super breezy and lighthearted. People are concerned with serious issues like financial expenditures and responsibilities. Oh well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will be productive at work today because you are in a serious frame of mind. Someone older or more experienced might discuss certain issues today. Be confident that you know what you’re doing. However, just keep to the facts and deliver the goods.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Children might be an increased responsibility today. You might also have added responsibilities and duties regarding playful activities with children, something to do with sports or anything to do with social occasions and the arts. Even fun situations require work. (There’s no free lunch.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Discussions with an older family member might be serious today. (Actually, some of you might have discussions about an older family member.) People want to cover the basics and make sure that nothing is overlooked. Whatever happens, you’re ready to pitch in and do your fair share.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your mind is so focused today that you can tackle routine work that you might usually avoid. Furthermore, whatever you do, you will not overlook details. Be careful not to fall into worry mode because it’s actually just a habit. Count your blessings to remind yourself how fortunate you are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Financial issues will feel serious today. You might feel broke. “Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?” You’re not alone — millions feel the same way, but somehow we stumble through. (I cried because I had no shoes, and then I met a man who had no cell phone!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today both Mercury and Saturn are lined up in your sign, which makes you feel cautious. You will be detail-oriented. However, this might make it hard to see the forest for the trees. This can also make communications with others a bit difficult. Don’t worry about this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is an excellent day to do research of any kind because you have concentration, focus and an amazing ability to notice details. Use this sober energy to get things done. You’ll be pleased at what you accomplish. Not every day is razzle-dazzle.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Someone older or more experienced might have advice for you today. Do not take this as criticism. Look at things from the other person’s point of view. They probably want to help you or improve what you are doing. One hopes.