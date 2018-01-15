Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 15, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a powerful day to start your week because lucky Jupiter is dancing with Pluto at the top of your chart! This means you can see ways to raise money. Or you might see solutions or fresh angles to dealing with problems regarding inheritances, shared property and insurance. Get on it!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your ability to deal with others is fantastic today! You can turn situations around to your favor. You can be a moderator. You can inspire someone. You can teach. Even in your closest friendships and partnerships, you will be effective in a meaningful way today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is the perfect day to introduce reforms and better work methods on the job or to whatever you do today. Likewise, you also can introduce better habits that produce or lead to improved health for yourself. Work-related travel is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might see a new approach — one that is better or superior — to dealing with children today. Or you might come up with a better idea about how to plan a vacation. You might also see ways to improve a romantic relationship. Yes, you are that much on the ball!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is the classic day to think about how to improve family relationships, and also how to improve your home or something to do with your real estate holdings. Explore these ideas because ultimately, they will profit you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a strong day for your sign! You will be effective in all your communications with others. In fact, you will be persuasive, inspiring and convincing! (Even you might be surprised at how powerful your words are to others.) Open your mouth and say something.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Clever you! You will probably make more money this year, and today is the first day of the rest of your life! How fitting that many of you will see new ways to make money or make money on the side. You’re in a resourceful frame of mind!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are empowered today. You sense that you’re up for more than you previously thought you were. You see now that you can take on more than you thought; you can handle more than you thought, and you can do more than you thought. Yes, you!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This year you definitely will get in touch with your deep, basic values — no question. And today is the classic day where you will begin this process. Something will provoke you to plumb your unconscious self to come up with some truths that matter.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might try a new approach to deal with groups or members of clubs and organizations today. Or likewise, you might try a new approach to deal with a friend. Whatever the case, your new approach will bring new results and make you more effective when dealing with others. Count on this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your style of relating to bosses, parents and VIPs might change today. This could be due to something that you say or do, or something that they say or do — but the result will be the same. Your relationship with authority types will improve.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might change your ideas about something related to the media, publishing, medicine, the law or higher education. You will experience something today that makes you feel more enlightened about yhe ways that you approach new territory in your life.