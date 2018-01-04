Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions after 5 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re full of bright, clever, original ideas today! This is why you might initiate a fun get-together with someone. Movies, the theater, sports, restaurants, cafes and casinos are all interesting choices for you. You want to have fun but you also want to spread your wings and be stimulated by something fresh and different!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A family discussion, probably with mom or a female relative, might come up with a new approach on handling taxes, inheritances and shared property. Maybe someone has surprising news to tell? Oh yeah, there’s more than one way to cook an egg.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Clever you! Today you’re full of bright, original ideas that your mind keeps spontaneously generating! “I can’t stop it! Oh no, here comes another one! Let’s play bureaucracy. We all stand in a circle, looking at each other and nobody moves.”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You have lots of moneymaking ideas today, which might impress others and even yourself. However, do not be rash. Do not act too quickly. On the other hand, you snooze you lose. Yes, it’s a delicate balance. And remember — you like a sure thing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The Moon is still in your sign today bouncing off Mercury and Uranus, which makes you impulsive, spontaneous and ready to act at a moment’s notice. If you suddenly want to do something, you’ll be off like a shot! (He who hesitates is miles from the next exit.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Research into any subject will go well for you today because you are resourceful, inventive and willing to try different approaches. You will trust your hunches and go for the jugular, which is why you will come up with solutions to old problems and answers to big questions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Expect to see new places and meet new faces today! You might also hear some startling, interesting news. A visit with siblings and relatives might yield some surprising results. Whatever you do today will be fast and off-the-cuff; think for a nanosecond before blurting something out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your mind is moving very fast today, especially when it comes to money matters, earnings and stuff that you own. You might buy something spontaneously — in fact, many of you will. My advice is to keep your receipts because you’re at warp speed! “Beam me up, Scotty.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re eager to do something different today. You want adventure and a chance to learn something new. This is why you might spontaneously travel or take a short trip. You might also book a trip, which is totally your style to guarantee a future adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Scrutinize all details regarding taxes, debt, insurance, inheritances and shared property because some lovely opportunities are lurking there if you can spot them. Furthermore, you will have to act quickly to take advantage of them. Check it out!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Conversations with your main squeeze or close friend won’t be boring today. Both of you are full of bright ideas and new suggestions! Someone might want more freedom in the relationship. Someone might suggest something exciting to suddenly do. Stay off your heels!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a fast-paced, interesting day at work because it’s a constantly changing landscape. Different people, different situations plus new ideas will challenge you to think fast, act fast and stay on top. And you can do this! Not only are you fast on your feet, you’ve got your wonderful Spidey sense working for you!