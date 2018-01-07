Moon Alert After 6:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today relations with partners and close friends are a bit sticky. To put a finer point on it, what might throw a pall on things is a parent, boss or someone in a position of authority — perhaps even the police. Don’t push the river. Easy does it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid controversial subjects like religion, politics and race today because someone will rain on your parade. People are not willing to agree. In fact, quite the opposite. People are judgmental and closed to new ways of thinking. Take your ball and bat and go home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a poor day to make important decisions about inheritances and shared property because people are tightfisted. Nobody wants to give anybody else an inch. Knowing this ahead of time, you can avoid these talks. If possible, you can avoid these people!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) They say we need the darkness to see the stars. And it’s true. Every day is not a picnic. Today family discussions might be stressful or strained. George Burns had it right: “Happiness is having a wonderful, warm, caring family in another city.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Discussions with co-workers, relatives and neighbors might be a downer today. Not all day but at some point. Don’t take this personally because the whole world is feeling this influence. If anything, do what you can to make someone else feel better. (You’re the Leo entertainer!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might feel broke today. Join the club; we number millions. We have T-shirts but we can’t afford jackets. Actually, this is the kind of day where things look worse than they really are. Just the fact that you’re reading this column means you’re in a fortunate demographic of the world population.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign; however, it is at odds with stern Saturn. This can be a depressing influence! Instead of making you appreciate who you are and what you have, you’ll focus on why life is hard. If you can laugh at yourself, you’ll always be amused.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Relations with others are bit strained or stiff today — and everyone feels this way. Go figure. You can’t save the world before bedtime. Just focus on maintaining a positive attitude. It’s days like this when you realize our gene pool needs a lifeguard.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Someone older or more experienced might discourage you today. You need this like a fish needs a bicycle. You thrive on activity and optimism; these are survival issues for you! Remember Miss Piggy: “Never eat more than you can lift.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relations with parents and bosses will be tough today. They might disapprove of you or squelch your ideas. You might have the burden of taking care of an aging parent. (You know the advantage of a faulty memory is you can hide your own Easter eggs.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Travel plans might look bleak or disappointing today. You might also read something in the media that is a bummer. (Wow, that’s a surprise.) We are all frail mortals walking around wondering what others think of us.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t be disappointed if you don’t get your fair share of something today. Of course, it isn’t fair. But that is sort of the theme of this day. People are bummed out about different things — and there are worse things to be bummed out about. Oh yeah.