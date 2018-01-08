Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Sometimes a winning day comes along and today is that day! You impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Not only will you impress others today, you can get their help be it financial or practical. Just say the word! (This is majorly cool!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a fabulous day to explore opportunities in higher education, publishing, the media, medicine, the law and anything to do with travel or dealing with foreign countries. Make plans to travel. Make plans to take a course. Can you combine both?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a great day to negotiate because whatever you do will benefit you. (Yes, you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank!) Go forward with discussions about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance. Go after what you want and see what happens. “Watch my dust!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a strong, positive day to deal with members of the general public. It’s a great day to work with partners and close friends — even your kids. People are enthusiastic, positive and pumped to get stuff done. Meanwhile, you feel flirtatious, creative, energetic and ready to win at sports.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will be productive at work today because you’ve got the Midas touch. You’ll be in the right room at the right time talking to the right people. This powerful, successful energy can also be used to make positive changes at home or within your family. Yes, it’s your day! You rock!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s Monday, but a fun-loving Monday! It’s also a productive day for those who in the arts, entertainment, show business, sports or working with children. Whatever you try to do today will go your way and flow easily. Make an effort. Expect a miracle!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a positive day for home and family. If you explore real estate negotiations, you’re in a winning position. You might shop for your home or a family member or be involved in renovations or redecorating projects. Whatever the case, you’ll come out smelling like a rose.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your ability to wheel and deal is supreme today. You are positive, articulate, forceful and yet completely winning and charming. This makes this a powerful day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing. You will blow others away!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) All financial transactions will be positive today, which is why this is the day to go for the gold! Trust your moneymaking ideas. Trust your ability to work with co-workers and make decisions or make money on the side. Purchases you make today will please you. Ka-ching!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A popular day! You can pull off whatever you want today because others want to please you. They want you to do something with them or join their team. Naturally, this puts you in the driver’s seat. It’s a great day to schmooze with others socially, politically, or with business or sports.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re busy behind the scenes today, but your efforts will bring success! Of course, you’re motivated and ambitious, which is why you will get results. Your success will be a quiet success — but you will know it exists.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are so friendly today, everyone wants to see your face. Use this to your advantage. This is a great day to make future travel plans as well as explore educational opportunities. Enjoy hanging with younger, creative people because they will turn your crank!