Georgia Nicols horoscopes for March 28

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) People are opinionated today, especially about controversial subjects like politics, religion and race. (Oh yeah, watch your step because it’s very easy to antagonize someone.) Or you might be on the receiving end of this. Either way, don’t do anything you will regret later.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might feel possessive about your fair share of something today. In fact, squabbles about shared property, inheritances and insurance issues might quickly flare up. Fortunately, the flare-up will be brief. And fortunately, you are not melodramatic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Difficulties with partners and close friends might arise today because the Moon and Mars are lined up opposite your sign. This makes everyone feel feisty! But with your sign, this opposition might provoke a strong response in you. Stay cool so you don’t end up with egg on your face. (Ketchup helps.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You are gung-ho to work and accomplish something today. However, you might be briefly at odds with a female co-worker. Sparks might fly, and the sparks might be angry. (Sometimes anger is a misplaced attraction, but don’t hold your breath.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a tricky day for romance. Your connection with someone might be effusive, emotional and over-the-top, and yet your feelings might just as easily flare into a quick argument. That’s because all your emotions are energized today to the point of feeling unstable or impetuous. (It can swing either way.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Domestic arguments might flare up today. Nevertheless, it’s good to know that these little flare-ups will be brief (like an emotional hiccup over a two-hour window). Basically, this is a good day if you don’t overreact to others. From your point of view: Courtesy is de rigueur.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) All your communications with others will be intense today because you will want to be direct, forthright and very much to the point. There’s a lot of passion behind your words! And you might react to someone else’s strong opinions. Yep, it’s that kinda day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Quarrels about money, possessions, or perhaps earnings might erupt today. Certainly, you have strong ideas about what you own, and today you won’t hesitate to express them! Because you are naturally strong-willed, someone might be shocked by the direct strength of your words. (Watch for hair blown back over ears.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are easygoing, breezy and friendly. But today you might be moody, aggressive and impetuous. It’s the classic day to fly off the handle. It’s also the classic day to be impulsive and do something you least expected to do. Maintain your cool.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It probably feels like there’s a lot going on behind the scenes today. You might even feel a sense of turmoil or restlessness and not know why. Don’t worry, because a lot of people feel this way today. Some of them are acting it out. Fortunately, you aren’t. (That makes life easier.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Keep your cool today because you might have a heated exchange with a friend or a member of a group. You might encounter someone who is really excited, or it might be someone who is super opinionated. How can your friendly Aquarian skills deal with this? Hmmm?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be careful in your discussions with bosses, parents and the police today because emotional outbursts and indignation are little traps that might catch you. Then you will become involved and emotionally heated and everything will go south in a New York minute. Not cool.