Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you have to count to three before you speak. For starters, the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional and trigger-happy than usual. However, in addition, the Moon is opposite your ruler Mars, which really gives you a short fuse. Patience!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You do not easily lose your temper (unless you have Aries in your chart). Today, however, you feel impatient! Be careful that this impatience does not make you snap at someone or be irritable. Easy does it. This influence is a brief dark cloud on your horizon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be patient when dealing with friends and groups today, especially a female acquaintance. Because the Moon is opposite Mars today, it is easy to say something you later regret. The kind of moment where you blurt out something and then think, “Oops, did I just say that?”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is the kind of day where people are impatient with each other because the Moon is lined up opposite fiery Mars. In your case, you might be impatient with a parent, a boss or anyone in a position of authority. Don’t do it because there is no upside. Not really.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race today because arguments will break out. Who was it who said, “I went to see a fight and a hockey game broke out!” Well, it’s that kinda day. Don’t leave home without your sense of humor.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes about inheritances, shared property, debt and money might arise today. Fortunately, these disputes will be like a firecracker — sudden, furious and then gone. Of course, knowing this ahead of time, you can maintain your cool.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Demonstrate grace under pressure today when you feel irritated by a close friend or partner. (And there’s a strong chance that you will.) Mars is in your sign lined up with the Moon opposite from you. This is a strong influence for arguments and fights. You can either be right or be in a relationship.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Make note that you have to be patient with co-workers today (and perhaps customers) because of the feisty lineup of the Moon opposite Mars. This planetary influence makes people impatient and ready to jump to conclusions. Basically, some people want to fight just for the fun of it. Fun?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Parents will have to be patient with their kids today. Expect hissy fits and meltdowns. Kids might quarrel with each other. Likewise, sports events might have fights. That’s why patience is your best ally. (Patience is the antidote to anger.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do be patient with family members, especially mom and female relatives, because today people are argumentative and short-tempered. Knowing this ahead of time, you can cut others some slack. And likewise, think twice before you open your mouth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) In a way, this is an accident-prone day simply because people are distracted. Why are they distracted? Because they are easily irritated and angered by others. Be careful driving. Guard against road rage. Stay focused. And think before you speak or do anything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Quarrels about possessions or money might arise at some point today. People can get very testy when it comes to their money. Never underestimate this. People are even more secretive about their finances than they are about their sex life. Oh yeah — money rules.