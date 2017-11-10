Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Romantic relationships will be affectionate and passionate in the next three weeks. Not only that, this same time frame will be excellent to ask for a loan or a mortgage from others because you can benefit from the wealth and resources of someone else.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with partners and close friends will be warm and supportive in the next three weeks because Venus is opposite your sign. You’ll find it easier to understand the needs of your partner or friend, which is why they will be appreciative of you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The next three weeks are an excellent time for matters relating to your work or your profession because you will be able to resolve difficulties with others, especially with practical matters. You might also want to improve the appearance of your work area. (This same three-week influence is excellent for your health.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Start to make those vacation plans because you are definitely going places in the next 12-18 months! In the next three weeks, you will want to have fun, entertaining diversions. Relations with children will improve. In fact, all your romantic contacts will be fun and playful!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Grab every opportunity to entertain at home in the next three weeks. You will love to redecorate and make your home look more attractive. Your home is important to you because Leo is royalty and every member of royalty needs a castle. Ya think?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Lucky you! In the next three weeks, you will have opportunities to appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings. Not only that, you will also come to realize how much love there is in your daily world. The bottom line is you will appreciate your existence!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Look for ways to make money and improve your income because you can do so, especially in the next three weeks. Admittedly, in the same time frame, you will also want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Oh well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The next three weeks are a wonderful time to relate to others in a warm and caring way. However, this same window of time is also an excellent opportunity for you to buy wardrobe treasures for yourself because you feel good about yourself. (You like what you see in the mirror.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Solitude in beautiful surroundings and a chance to explore your inner world in a spiritual sense will appeal to you in the next three weeks. It’s a perfect time to go on a retreat or explore yoga and meditation. Whatever you do will be meaningful for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relations with friends and groups will be warm in the next three weeks. In fact, for some, these relations will be so warm, a friend could become a lover. (Oh my.) You might also be effective in helping a charitable group raise money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People admire you now. In the next three weeks, very likely someone will ask for your creative input or advice about how to make something look more attractive, whether it’s a furniture arrangement, design, layout — anything. You can do it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel anywhere for pleasure will totally appeal in the next three weeks. If you can get outta Dodge, do so! However, this same influence also will make you love to learn anything new. You will feel inspired by new knowledge and a chance to broaden your understanding of the world.