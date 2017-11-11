Moon Alert Avoid shopping and big decisions from 2:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your hard work will be rewarded by positive results today. Not only that, you will also be rewarded with support from others — financial, practical or emotional — to do what you want to do. Well done!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a warmhearted, happy, social day! Relations with children, friends, partners and lovers will be supportive and affectionate. This is also a playful day! You want a chance to express your own creative impulses and ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a rewarding day at home or within your family dynamic because you see ways to improve your closest partnerships and friendships. Because you have an enlightened view of things, this makes you feel happier about your personal life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your communications with others are warm and friendly today. This is a great day to hang out with siblings, relatives and neighbors. It’s also a productive day for those who write, act and teach. Meanwhile, you can discover new ways to improve your health or your job.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a good day for financial negotiations. You might take care of your possessions or improve or increase them. Meanwhile, some of you will see a new or revolutionary way of dealing with your kids. (I’ve tried childproofing the house, but they keep getting in.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a lovely, pleasant day because the Moon is in your sign dancing with fair Venus and lucky Jupiter. This means you feel warm and friendly to everyone. You will enjoy meeting people! You might also have bright, clever ideas about how to make improvements at home.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today you will do much private thinking because you will enjoy your own solitude if you get this chance to relax. You might even have an epiphany about something that relates to how you do your job or where you live. Something to do with your daily routine will be “different” today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A friendship with a female companion will be enjoyable today. In fact, all your relations with friends and groups will be upbeat and positive because people feel affectionate to each other today. You might also see a new way to earn money or improve your job.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You make a fabulous impression on parents and bosses today! They will enjoy talking to you and you will be pleased with their attention and approval. In turn, this might liberate you in some way or make you feel freer to go after your dreams.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Travel will delight you today if you have a chance to do this. You’ll find it rewarding to see new places and meet new people from different backgrounds. You will also love to learn something new. You might give something away today that makes you feel lighter and freer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The world will be generous to you today so keep your pockets open! Gifts and goodies might come your way. In turn, you might be generous to others, which is wise because the bottom line in life is: Whatever we give is what we get. Our generosity is the only thing we can take with us.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a great day to schmooze with friends and loved ones because everyone is happy to see each other. People feel warmhearted. However, a parent or boss might do something that surprises you because it’s liberating and “different.” It’s a curious day!