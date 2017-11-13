Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Nov. 13, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a tricky day! In one way, it’s fabulous because gifts and favors from others will come your way. In turn, you might be generous to someone else. However, do not fall sway to pressure tactics about politics, religion or race.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with partners and close friends are warm, friendly and mutually supportive today. This is a fabulous day to enjoy a fun lunch or time after work with others. One warning: Be careful about financial decisions. Don’t give away the farm if negotiating inheritances or shared property.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a rewarding day at work for you. Expect praise and maybe a raise. Your health feels vigorous as well. Yippee! Nevertheless, conversations with close friends and partners might be confusing. In fact, if you think something fishy is going on, it is! Trust your instincts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you are a Friday person in a Monday world. You want to party! Grab every opportunity to enjoy social excursions, sports events, fun activities with children and romance! Try to be very clear in your communications at work to avoid confusion. Assume nothing because misunderstandings will occur. Oh yeah.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a great day to discuss real estate or to buy something for your home. It’s also a wonderful day to entertain at home or enjoy family get-togethers. Issues about children, financial speculation, romance and sports are confusing. Take note.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are enthusiastic and upbeat today, which is why all your communications with others are enjoyable and meaningful. People want to talk to you and vice versa! Great day for writers, actors, salespeople and teachers. Nevertheless, confusion on the home front is likely. Be careful.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Business and commerce are favored today. You might see ways to boost your income to make money either today or in the future. However, conversations with others might be confusing. Someone might lie to you or mislead you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re enthusiastic, charming and magnetic today, which is why everyone wants to be in your presence. Enjoy your popularity! But do be careful about financial matters or something that you own because some kind of confusion might create a loss for you. Be clear; be realistic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Although this is a feel-good day (and you do feel good), Mercury is in your sign at odds with fuzzy Neptune, which indicates some kind of confusion in your communications with others. It might be confusion or it might be deceit. Nevertheless, enjoy this day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a wonderful, popular day. Enjoy schmoozing with others be they friends or groups. Artistic, creative people will appeal. Nevertheless, something going on behind the scenes might give you doubt or second thoughts. Only act on what you know for sure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today. They think you’re the best thing since sliced bread! Flirtations or a romance with a boss might begin. Others want your creative advice on something. Meanwhile, don’t let a friend confuse you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will adore travel for pleasure today! Get a change of scenery any way that you can because it will lift your spirits. Be a tourist in your own city. Enjoy the company of people from other backgrounds and different countries. However, don’t believe everything you hear.