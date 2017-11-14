Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your communications with partners and close friends are excellent today because you’re in tune with them and have a good grasp what they’re saying. It’s the perfect day to make plans for travel or further education and training.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with co-workers are strong and positive today because the flow of communication is excellent. This is a good day to ask for support from others — perhaps resources, material, a budget increase, personnel, something that you need to do a better job.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a playful, lighthearted day. You want to enjoy yourself with some fun activities. Take a long lunch if you can or meet some friends for a fun get-together. Playful activities with children will appeal as well as sports events. Naturally, romance hums along!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Family relationships are warm yet busy and active. A family discussion might take place today. It would be appropriate because at the moment, increased activity and chaos on the home front might be maddening! Get help!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You have a strong need to communicate to others today. This is just fine. After all, we are social creatures. We need to go out to see others, and to be seen. And we also need to be heard! Discussions with children as well as romantic partners will be important.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’ve got money on your mind today. Fortunately, you’re full of moneymaking ideas, which is always good. But you also have some ideas about how to spend money — yes, we’re talking shopping! You might cruise some shops or surf the web! (“Add to cart.”)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, dancing with busy Mercury. This increases the tempo of your day and makes you want to talk to friends, acquaintances and neighbors. Today is full of communications including letters and phone calls. You’re tuned in!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Research of any kind will go well today because you have a genuine interest in trying to find answers for what you’re looking for. You will know how to go straight for the jugular. Of course with the Sun, Venus and Jupiter are all in your sign, you are blessed with good fortune!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A conversation with a female acquaintance is important today. This is a fine day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback because you’re thinking about your goals today. Small wonder — you’re a very future-oriented sign.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Brace yourself because personal details about your private life might be public today. The fact is that you are in a stage of your life when you’re letting go of what is no longer relevant because you are going to move on and feel lighter and more prepared to strike out on a new path. Forward ho!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Do something different today. Shake things up a little because you’re eager for a change of scenery and you want some adventure! You want life to be stimulating! Talk to interesting people. Travel if you can. Sign up for a course. Do something to get out of your velvet rut.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Take some time today to assess your debt and your assets. Check your bank accounts. Get the lay of the land so you know what is happening because when it comes to money, information is power. Always know what is happening with your money.