Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Nov. 15, 2017

Moon Alert Until 6:30 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will have to defer to others today because the Moon is in a sign that is opposite yours. This simply means you have to be accommodating and cooperative. However, do take note: Mid-afternoon to late afternoon, depending on your time zone, expect an upset or surprise from a friend or partner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Late this afternoon or by dinnertime, something will disrupt your job. It might be a computer crash, power outage or a sudden staff shortage. Likewise, something might impact your health suddenly. Be alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Parents need to be extra vigilant today because this could be an accident-prone afternoon for their kids. Or near dinnertime depending on your time zone. Sports events might also encourage accidents. Be careful! Social plans, especially romantic, might suddenly change. Boo hoo.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This afternoon your home routine will be interrupted. (Let’s hope it’s not a broken dishwasher.) Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. Or surprise company might show up at your door just at dinnertime. (Don’tcha love it?)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a mildly accident-prone afternoon for your sign so be alert. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Slow down and take it easy so that you are mindful and aware. Think before you speak as well as before you act. Be careful texting!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep an eye on your money, cash flow and possessions today because this afternoon something unexpected might impact your assets. You might find money; you might lose money. Perhaps something that you own will be lost, stolen or broken. Nobody wants this! Therefore, stay sharp!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign opposed by wild, wacky Uranus. This indicates some kind of disruption to your life. Quite likely, it will be something unexpected in the late afternoon. You probably also feel restless or irritable. Pay attention to everything you do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a vaguely disconcerting day. In fact, as the day wears on, in the late afternoon and towards dinnertime (depending where you live), things could get downright irritating for some reason. But hey, when the annals of history are written, this is peanuts. Stay chill.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Something unexpected might impact your interactions with groups or perhaps a friend. You might feel independent and want to break away from something. Or perhaps somebody else feels this way? You might introduce a revolutionary concept to someone. “To the gates!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Relations with bosses and parents are unpredictable in the late afternoon today. Someone might say something that really catches you off guard. Do not overreact. Do not quit your day job. You feel very feisty and independent today. Cool your jets.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Travel plans will be interrupted or changed this afternoon — almost certainly. Therefore, allow extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Stay on top of details regarding banking, shared property, insurance and inheritances today because something unexpected might impact these areas. If so, you will want to know about this right away. Don’t be caught napping! Who wants to be waiting at the train station when their ship sails in?