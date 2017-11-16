Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a beautiful, romantic day! A day meant for lovers. It’s also a great day because you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others. People might give you things — even cash. (Cash always fits.) Conversely, you might be generous to someone who has less.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your ability to schmooze with loved ones is supremo today! People will enjoy your company and, likewise, you will enjoy theirs. There is mucho simpatico between you and others, which makes all your contacts a mutually enjoyable, affectionate experience.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Things at work will go well today because people are mutually sympathetic and supportive with each other. If anyone is having problems, others will be sympathetic to this person. Work-related travel is likely. You will also want to make where you work feel more comfortable.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) What a great date day! Enjoy fun times with others. Take a long lunch. Book an evening of pleasure with pals. Enjoy sports events, playful activities with children, romantic get-togethers and anything that pleases you. You can’t go wrong. True love will sizzle!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a marvelous day for family get-togethers. You will feel tenderhearted to family members and enjoy their company. Everyone will try to help someone who has less because of a genuine concern and love for them. It’s also a good day to ponder real estate deals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your words are like gold today! You can make money from your words through sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing. This is a lovely day because you will enjoy your contacts with others plus you will appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings. You feel loved!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to boost your income or do a smart financial deal. If shopping, you will want to buy elegant, beautiful things. And you will be generous! Note: If you are more fortunate than others, build a longer table, not a taller fence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a super fantastic day for your sign! The Sun, the Moon, fair Venus and lucky Jupiter are all in Scorpio, getting a gentle perfume from Neptune. Hey nonny nonny! Do anything today that completely and utterly pleases you. It’s your day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Without doubt, this is a feel-good day. You have a feeling of inner contentment, which might make you think of Joseph Campbell’s dictum: “Follow your bliss.” Actually, almost every Sagittarian tries to do this because you are an optimist and a philosopher at heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) What a wonderful day to schmooze! Meet friends for a casual get-together or be in contact with groups. People will be warmhearted, enthusiastic and upbeat, which is a sure guarantee of good times for everyone. This is an excellent day to ponder your future goals. Lend your energy to a charity today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) “You look mahvelous dahling, mahvelous!” Bosses, parents and VIPs are impressed with you today. And you know it. You might as well use this to your advantage and milk it for all it’s worth. Relations are so warm, some of you might strike up a flirtation with a boss. (Oh my.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel for pleasure will delight you today. You want to do anything that is different because you want a change of scenery and you want some new, exciting stimulation! Actually, romance with someone “different” might occur for some of you. Hmmm.