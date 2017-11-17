Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a great day to study because your mind is mentally alert. It’s also a wonderful day for discussions about politics, religion, philosophy and race. If you work in publishing, the media, higher education, medicine and the law — you’re tops!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Matters related to taxes, debt, shared property, inheritances and insurance can be expedited today because you are mentally sharp and focused. Discussions about these issues will tend to go your way because you are also intellectually aggressive. Yes, you want results!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Discussions with partners and close friends will be lively, energetic and productive today because people are alert and ready for action. Don’t hesitate to propose your ideas because others will hear you and be swift with their comeback. As will you. “Gentleman, start your engines.”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will be productive at work today because you are energetic, alert and ready to juggle 47 things at once. You are hands-on and eager to accomplish a lot! Discussions with co-workers will be positive and effective because you will get your point across. Oh yeah.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Those who work in the entertainment world, the hospitality industry and the sports world will flourish today because your mind is sharp and your ability to negotiate is tops! This is also a great day to talk to kids. In fact, it’s a wonderful day for direct, romantic discussions as well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Family discussions will be vibrant today! However, do take note: This is a great day to start doing home repairs or addressing some kind of family problem because you have the mental and physical energy to devote to this. You might use this same energy to explore real estate opportunities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Because your mind is so intellectually sharp today, your conversations with others will be to the point and meaningful. This is also a very productive day for those who write, teach, sell, market and act because you are so articulate and mentally quick on the draw.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Trust your moneymaking ideas today because you are in good form. You are mentally bright, focused and very aware. You might see ways to negotiate financial matters that are to your advantage. Whatever you do today, you will likely come out smelling like a rose. Yeehaw!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is an extremely busy day for you. Fortunately, you won’t mind because you are up for it. You will work mentally hard to advance any project that interests you. You’re willing to take a chance! You will also be super convincing with others. (They don’t stand a chance!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Research of any kind will go well today because you are mentally sharp and focused. If you’re going after answers or solutions to old problems, you will be like a dog with a bone. Nothing will deter you from your efforts until you find what you’re looking for.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Relations with friends and groups will be lively today, and you will likely be leader of the pack! Others will listen to you because you will speak with gusto and be convincing. You’re a natural at this kind of thing. “More whiskey and fresh horses for my men!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today because you sound so smart. Your mind is clicking along at a fast, energetic pace, which is super impressive to everyone else. (Yeah, I can spell onomatopoeia!)