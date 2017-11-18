Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 5:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius. (The New Moon in Scorpio is at 5:42 a.m.)

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today’s New Moon urges you to pull your act together regarding taxes, debt, insurance and inheritances and anything to do with shared property. Don’t let these issues drag on. Roll up your sleeves and clean up this stuff.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The only New Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place today. This means this is the best day of the year to ask yourself what you can do to improve your closest relationships. There must be something because nobody’s perfect. And if you are — then you have to look in the mirror!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) What can you do to improve your work efficiency? That’s what the New Moon today urges you to ponder. How can you work smarter and better? How can you get more bang for your buck? And what can you do to improve your health? Think about this today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) In some societies, everyone paints, everyone dances, everyone sings. But we tend to leave it to the “professionals.” The truth is everyone has creative abilities. Do you respect your talents? Do you own them?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Every New Moon is a chance to make resolutions. Today’s New Moon wants you to think how to improve your family relationships along with your relations with family members. Just think of some small thing. It doesn’t have to be earthshaking. An improvement is an improvement.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) How can you improve your everyday communications with others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors? And also, how can you improve your communications if you’re in sales, teaching, writing or acting? For starters, you can listen to others — really listen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You love beautiful things. And you don’t like discussing personal finances. Therefore, this New Moon is for you. How can you better handle your money? How can you stay out of debt? What can you do to live within your means and enjoy what you own?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The only New Moon all year that takes place in your sign is happening today. That’s why this is the perfect time to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the image you project on your world. Ideas? (Lose the zebra spandex.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are a philosophical (albeit fun-loving) sign. Today’s New Moon takes place in a hidden part of your chart related to your spiritual world. Your core beliefs influence your life because you will seek out situations and people to support them. Do you know what they are?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today’s New Moon is your opportunity to think about the friendships that you have in your life. How do you treat your friends? Would you like to have you as a friend? Study your friends because they are a reflection of who you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the only New Moon all year that takes place at the top of your chart is occurring, which means it’s the perfect day to think about your relationship to authority figures — bosses, parents, VIPs, the police. How do you react to authority?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) What further education, training or travel can you get to enrich your life? This is a question for you today during this particular New Moon because it’s the only New Moon all year to prompt you to improve yourself through experience and education. Ideas?