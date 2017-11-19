Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Maintain your cool today because power struggles with partners and close friends will arise all too easily. Always remember that saying:”You can be right — or you can be in a relationship.” Yes, it’s your choice. (I know you have to think about this for a second because you like to be right.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Those of you at work on the job will have to be patient with co-workers because disputes and arguments might arise. Essentially, it’s a battle of egos if you really think about it. Perhaps you want to introduce reforms and better ways of doing things and someone doesn’t agree with you? Oops. Don’t go there.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Parents will have to be patient with their kids today, which is often a challenge. Your kids might have hissy fits and meltdowns. This is because Mars is opposite Pluto. Likewise, romantic partners might be at loggerheads. Patience is your only recourse.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Do not be quick to anger with family members today because fighting in the family is a super bummer. Of course, all families have discord, but it really affects everyone in a negative way. Try to see things from the other person’s point of view.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t be aggressive or bossy with others today, especially your daily contacts and relatives, because you will be tempted to do so. In fact, at the first sign of opposition, you might puff up and overreact. Don’t do this. It’s not worth it. This aggressive influence is fleeting! Chill out.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes about money, cash flow or perhaps something that you own might arise today. If you can, postpone this discussion for another day when people are more reasonable. Today people are in a combative mode — and this includes you. (It includes everyone!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Fiery Mars is in your sign today at odds with Pluto, which can create fears, power struggles and arguments. Ironically, the more you argue, the more you will arouse great opposition to you. Just agree to disagree. Your health and your peace of mind are far more important.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Even though you feel irked with someone today, demonstrate grace under pressure because, after all, you have the lovely advantage of having Jupiter, Venus and the Sun in your sign. You are bejeweled! Deal with this frustration with grace.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Refrain from arguments with friends or members of groups today because you will only lose more ground than you gain. There is no upside, although it will be hard to see at the moment whether you are embroiled in a conversation with someone or a dispute. Stay chill.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Definitely avoid arguments with authority figures (parents, bosses and the police) today because you will likely regret them. They could be fierce and you might get into a situation where you are stuck and cannot retrench. Don’t even go there.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race because people will quickly become heated! Furthermore, these are areas where logic never got you there in the first place, so logic will never change your mind. Give it up, at least for today. Mum’s the word.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a poor day to discuss inheritances, shared property, insurance and anything that you own jointly with others because you might be at loggerheads before you know it. Choose another day to address this. Not today.