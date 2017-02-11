Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions after 9:45 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is another feisty, unpredictable day for your sign. (Whaaat?) Yesterday, you might have been impatient with others. Today something unexpected might occur that creates a blowup or a power struggle. Remember that your objective in life is to be happy. Keep this in mind today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will prefer to stay behind the scenes or work alone today because you can smell trouble. Oh yeah. Many people are impatient with each other today. Furthermore, power struggles will be classic. You will feel likely restless because you can sense this undercurrent all around you. (“I’m surrounded!”)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Power struggles about shared property, how to divide something or how to deal with shared expenses are likely today. Don’t let this ruin a friendship. Nevertheless, someone might throw you a curveball today. If you are stunned, wait until later to respond. There is a buildup of tension before tomorrow’s Full Moon.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) People are very edgy because they can feel buildup of energy before tomorrow’s Full Moon. That’s why you might encounter bosses or authority figures who are short-tempered or brusque today. Definitely avoid fights with parents and bosses today. Why make your life tougher in the long run?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel plans will likely change today due to cancellations, rescheduling or delays on your part. Just be patient with whatever happens and go with the flow. Meanwhile, once again, avoid discussions about politics, religion and race to stay out of trouble.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Check your online banking, your bank balances or issues regarding how to divide something or share an inheritance because something you least expect might negatively impact these areas today. If something unexpected occurs, you want to know about it right away.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Do whatever you can to keep the peace with loved ones today, especially partners and close friends. There’s a planetary vibe that is loose out there in society that urges people to engage in power struggles and disputes. Who needs this? Certainly not you. Be Teflon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Do what you can to avoid disputes at work today, especially struggles about power and control. Someone might want to give up on something or take it right down back to the basics. You might disagree. Your work routine will likely be interrupted as well. Yikes!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Parents need to keep their eyes on their kids today because this is an accident-prone day for kids. Today you have to practice more patience than usual because you could be on a power trip. It’s important to remember who is the adult and who is the kid.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Family arguments, as well as unexpected events on the home front, will create challenges today. For starters, everyone’s energy is building up before tomorrow’s Full Moon. In addition, something unexpected might take place at home. Small appliances might break down or breakages could occur. Get the picture?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be careful because this is an accident-prone day — just like yesterday. Only today that influence is stronger, especially late in the day and in the evening. These accidents could be physical or verbal. Be cool. Forewarned is forearmed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today because something unexpected might catch you off guard. For example, you might lose money or lose a possession. Ironically, you might find something that you have previously lost. It’s a crapshoot.