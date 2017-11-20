Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Nov. 20, 2017

Moon Alert Until 6:10 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Expect a few surprises today. A sudden opportunity to travel might fall in your lap. Or you might meet someone unusual, especially from another culture. You might also have a political, religious or philosophical breakthrough about something in a fresh new way. Eureka!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Stay in touch with your bank account and whatever might be happening with shared property, insurance and inheritances because something unexpected might occur here today. When it comes to your relationship with the assets of others, be in the know.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Someone close to you will surprise you today. Your interactions will yield new information or draw you into something different. (This is not a boring day, which is good because you don’t do boring!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Stay on your toes at work today because something unusual might occur. Perhaps there is a staff shortage or the introduction of new staff? Computer glitches or the introduction of new high-tech equipment? Could be anything. Allow extra time to cope with the unexpected.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A surprise invitation to a social event might occur today, or your social plans might change. Stay flexible dealing with kids because something unusual or unexpected will occur. In fact, this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, so do be vigilant. A new flirtation might also materialize. (Who knew?)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A family conversation might be liberating today. Or perhaps something unexpected will change your home routine — a small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock on your door.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a mildly accident-prone day so be alert. However, it’s a day full of changes and surprises. You will likely meet new people or see new places. Your mind is full of bright ideas because you can think outside of the box today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Keep an eye on your money and cash flow because something will stir things up today. You might find money; you might lose money. Something you own might be lost, stolen or broken. On the other hand, you might come up with a clever moneymaking idea!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today you crave emotional excitement! You want to do something different! Ideally, you will meet new people and go with the flow as the day carries you along. Stay light on your feet so you can be ready to change plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a restless day for you. You have that feeling that you want to do something but you’re not sure what. (But you do know you’re up for it and you’ll know it when it presents itself.) A secret meeting might take place with someone. Hmmm.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’ll enjoy being involved with groups today, especially people who advocate change. Your idealism is aroused and you feel liberated and eager for anything that will make the world a better place — whether it is a local change or an effort to influence broader change. You will also enjoy being involved in a charitable organization.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A boss or parent might surprise you today. They might tell you something that ultimately is liberating for you. Or it could be news you did not expect to hear. Stay light on your feet so that you have wiggle room to moving in any direction, because who knows what will happen today?