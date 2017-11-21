Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Do anything to travel for pleasure in the next four weeks. You need to get outta Dodge. You want a change of scenery! If you can’t travel, be a tourist in your own city. A chance to study something new will be stimulating as well!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This will be an intense four weeks ahead as the Sun changes signs today. You will feel passionately about issues, especially financial ones including inheritances and shared property. The next few weeks are an excellent time for you to negotiate with others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Get more rest and more sleep in the next four weeks because you will need it. Meanwhile, you will find that your focus on partners and friends is more astute. You will observe your own style of relating to others and, hopefully, learn a few things!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Increased chaos and activity on the home front will keep you on your toes. Fortunately, in the next four weeks you plan to work hard and work smart because you’re determined to be as efficient, effective and productive as possible! You will also focus on your health.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The next four weeks are playful and lovely! Take a vacation if possible. Enjoy social outings, the arts, fun diversions, sports events and playful activities with children. Meanwhile, romance and love affairs might thrill you. You want to be free to do your own thing!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your attention will turn to home, family and your private life in the next four weeks because this suits you. You might also be involved with a parent more than usual. Basically, you will welcome any opportunity to cocoon at home and focus on your private life.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The next four weeks are busy! The pace of your days will accelerate primarily because your schedule is packed! Short trips, errands, discussions with many people, more time spent with siblings and relatives plus increased reading, writing and studying keep you hopping! (Gasp.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will have money on your mind in the next four weeks. Most likely, you will dream up moneymaking ideas. But you also might be in the throes of some big financial deals or lots of cash flow taking place. (Now you see it; now you don’t!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, boosting your energy and attracting favorable situations and people to you. This happens only once a year, so by all means, make the most of it! It’s also your chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Do it!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a backseat and play things low-key for the next four weeks before your birthday arrives. Use this time to plan ahead for what you want to achieve in your new year (birthday to birthday). Set goals with deadlines. Be smart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A popular month ahead! For the next four weeks, everyone wants to see your face. Feel the love and enjoy the company of others. It’s a great time to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback because this could help you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) For the next four weeks, you will impress bosses, parents and VIPs! Obviously, this is the time to make your move. Do whatever you need to advance your cause or go after what you want. Yes, demand the advantage!