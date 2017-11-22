Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully! People notice you whether you like it or not. Intense feelings plus a short fuse might end up embarrassing you in some way. Who wants egg on their face? Not you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race today because arguments could erupt. (Some people are just looking for an excuse to have a fight.) Meanwhile, you feel very passionately about something! Watch out!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Disputes about shared property, inheritances and insurance might arise today. Or perhaps you will encounter disputes about sharing expenses for kids and their education? People are ready to fight today. This will also show up in sports. Look out!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Do what you can to keep the peace with anyone at home because harmony at home promotes the happiness of everyone there. And of course, fighting at home creates an unhappy situation for everyone. This is a no-brainer. But it does require patience and self-discipline.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t be forceful with co-workers today, even though you are convinced you are right about something. You might win the battle but you could lose the war. Instead, retreat and be charming, diplomatic and friendly to everyone. This way you’re a true winner!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Arguments about money might arise today (or perhaps possessions and resources). This could relate to sports events, entertaining diversions, the arts, show business, children or just who should pick up the tab for lunch? “Come on, open up your wallet and let a moth out!”)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today Mars is in your sign at odds with the Moon, which is lined up with Pluto. You can use this energy in a positive way to accomplish a lot at work. Or you might get sucked into an argument with someone, especially a female family member. Avoid this if you can!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The threat of arguments with others looms strong today. For starters, you are keen to communicate or enlighten others. (You’re very genuine in this regard.) But someone behind the scenes might trip you up or sabotage you. Be careful! (What fools they are!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might come to loggerheads with a member of a group or a friend about money, funding, cash flow or something that you own today. Perhaps you disagree about how to spend an allotted amount of money? Whatever the case, keep your cool. Cool is cool!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re ambitious right now — that’s for sure. You intend to make your mark on the world. But today, you are also very emotional, and this could be your downfall. Do not let your emotions overpower your logic. Be smart. This could be the day to bite your tongue.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Issues about politics, religion or race might come up today. You are an idealistic sign and you want to make the world a better place. But something is going on that does not sit right with you. If you can change things, do so. If you can’t change things, be silent, at least for today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might be at odds with a friend or even a member of a group, about funding or shared property or how to deal with certain resources. The source of your displeasure might be a female acquaintance. Today is the day to demonstrate grace under pressure. Definitely.