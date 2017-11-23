Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Nov. 23, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 4:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The beginning of this day is sketchy because of the Moon Alert, which is high in your chart. This means if you make silly errors and mistakes, others will notice. Don’tcha love it? With Mars opposite your sign now, it’s easy to be impatient. Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Refrain from making important travel plans today until the Moon Alert is over. However, you might enjoy heady discussions about politics and religion because you’re willing to explore all angles of every situation. In addition, you’re ready to work hard!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Refrain from important decisions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and sharing the wealth and resources of others until the Moon Alert is over today. However, this is a playful, fun-loving day, and your creative juices are flowing!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today because the Sun, the Moon, Saturn and Pluto are all opposite your sign. This is a polarized situation for you. Be aware of this so that you can be accommodating and conciliatory. You gotta know when to hold and when to fold.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Just accept the fact that this morning (and perhaps early afternoon) — until the Moon alert is over — your efficiency will be challenged. Errors, delays and shortages are likely. Therefore, think twice before you charge into some situation, which Mars will encourage you to do!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your creative vibes are hot today! It’s easy to think outside of the box because your imagination is heightened. This is a strong day for those who work in the arts. Nevertheless, do not commit to a new project until after the Moon Alert is over. This includes repairs at home.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) With Mars in your sign now, you’re eager to work and be productive. However, it makes you aggressive, especially in the eyes of others. Be aware of this. Today, things are fuzzy at home, especially in the morning. Be patient with everyone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re flying on instruments this morning and you can’t trust them, so be careful. It’s a busy day with short trips and mucho conversations. Don’t promise anything or agree to anything important until the Moon Alert is over. This is for your own protection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Refrain from making important financial negotiations — certainly from shopping for anything other than food and gas — until after today’s Moon Alert is over. Forewarned is forearmed! Once the Moon Alert is over, you can spend freely and wheel and deal!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the Moon begins in your sign but it is in Moon Alert phase. This means life is wishy-washy. You’re like a helium balloon free-floating in the sky. However, when the Moon Alert is over, you will be grounded and ready to focus on money matters. Until then — Bob’s your uncle!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A lot is going on behind the scenes in your chart right now. However, Venus and Mercury promote schmoozing with others, especially younger people and artistic types. Go with the flow and don’t spend money this morning until the Moon Alert is over (except for gas and food).

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends and members of groups. People will speak their minds, including you! You might want to explore future plans with others eager for a group or for yourself personally. Don’t agree to anything important until today’s Moon Alert is over.