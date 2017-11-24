Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your emotional contact with friends is important to you today. Perhaps you have something personal to share? You might also feel protective toward a friend? You might also feel jealous if a friend pays more attention to someone else. Hey, we’re all human (except for the Klingons.).

Taurus (April 20-May 20) For two days every month, the Moon is at the top of your chart. This is one of those days. It means you’re concerned about your professional reputation; however, you also have a strong empathy towards the people you work with. This is a good thing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you have a strong urge to get away from it all! You want the freedom to explore new ideas, new places and new faces. You want to learn something new! Ideally, you might be able to travel. Yeah! This will really satisfy your urge to expand your world.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today your emotional experiences will be more intense than usual. You might feel possessive about something, especially your share of something. You might also experience different moods today and wonder where they came from. It’s a fleeting influence. Relax.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which makes you think about partnerships, marriage and close friendships. Partners and loved ones will be more important than usual. If you have a conflict with anyone, it will be more emotional than usual. Guard against knee-jerk reactions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Home crafts and issues related to personal hygiene and home care will interest you today. Basically, you want to do anything that helps you feel more organized. You know when you feel you are on top of your scene, you are more confident. Today you might have to perform a service for someone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Things will flow well for you today because you are an Air sign and today the Moon is in Aquarius, which is a fellow Air sign. Whatever you do today will meet with little resistance. You can relate to others easily. It’s a great day for romance, social dates, sports events and playful times with children!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will like to hunker down at home today because you feel the need for privacy and a chance to relax among familiar surroundings. This is the perfect day to enjoy the comforts of your home. Send out for dark chocolate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your curiosity is aroused today. You’re keen to talk to others. You want someone to hear you and you want to hear what they have to say. You want to get down to the nitty-gritty of things and not waste time with superficial chitchat.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s easy to identify with your possessions today, which is why you might feel possessive about something. You might hesitate to lend anything that you own to anyone. You will definitely want to retrieve something that you own if someone else has it. “My precious!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the Moon is in your sign. This occurs for two days every month, and when it does it makes you more emotional and a bit more vulnerable than usual. However, it can also attract a little bit of extra good luck to you. Enjoy!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might want to hide somewhere today because you prefer to work behind the scenes. You feel the need to withdraw from the busy-ness and insanity around you. This is not because you’re antisocial. It’s because you want personal downtime.