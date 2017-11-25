Moon Alert Until 8:15 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Sudden opportunities might fall in your lap today. Likewise, you might have an unexpected chance to take a course or get further training or education in some field. Whatever happens, your window of opportunity will be brief so you will have to act fast!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Unusual news or something that catches you off guard could pertain to inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance. Stay alert so that you know what’s happening. These are areas where you don’t want to be caught napping. Oh no.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A friend or partner might surprise you today. They might have an unusual suggestion or proposal for you to do something different. If so, be open to this. Live a little! They might also introduce you to someone who is different or very interesting. Not a boring day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your work routine will be interrupted today by something: power outages, computer crashes, staff shortages, canceled meetings, or perhaps the introduction to your job of something that is new and high-tech. This influence is brief, which means you have to adjust quickly.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Surprise invitations to fun events might thrill you today! One of the surprises could be an unexpected flirtation. (Be still my beating heart.) You’re full of creative ideas. However, do note: This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant. Likewise, be careful to avoid accidents in sports.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something unexpected will impact your home routine today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Surprise company might knock on your door. Who knows? For starters, get dressed so that you are ready to cope with the unexpected. You might want to stock the fridge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today is full of surprises and unexpected events. You might hear news that interests you. You might meet new people. You might see new places. Be prepared to hang loose and go with the flow because it’s a fast-changing universe today. (Dress well!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Keep an eye on your wealth and assets today because something unexpected could impact them. You might find money; you might lose money. Something you own might be lost, broken, stolen or carried away by a crow. Who knows? Keep your eyes open so that you can avoid later regrets.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus. This means that today is stimulating, active and a bit exciting! It’s a particularly excellent day to tackle problems that you been unable to solve because you can think outside of the box. “I’m so smart!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will feel restless today! You have that feeling that something is going on behind the scenes. Or perhaps you feel like you are waiting for the other shoe to drop? Don’t waste your time doing this because it is invariably ugly and in the wrong size. But do be alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A friend might surprise you today. Or perhaps you will meet someone new who is avant-garde, bohemian or different in some way. Even your interaction with groups will be stimulating because something new will present itself. Stay flexible!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Conversation with a boss or parent might really surprise you today. If you don’t like the sound of things, do not quit your day job. More likely, you might get a promotion or be offered an opportunity to do something entirely different. It might give you more freedom.