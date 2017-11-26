Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a feel-good day! People are supportive in a behind-the-scenes way. Others might not be aware of it but you will be. In a few instances, you might not be aware of the favor that someone does for you whether consciously or unconsciously.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a lovely day to enjoy the friendships of female companions! People are warmhearted and mutually generous to each other. This is also an excellent day to ponder your hopes and dreams for the future. Possibly, someone’s input will encourage you to reach further or tweak your goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You look wonderful in the eyes of others today, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. They see you as successful, even affluent! (Don’t do anything to dissuade them of this opinion.) You might travel somewhere today. If so, there will be a glamorous aspect to it. “Look Ma, no hands!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Travel will be a rewarding experience today. If you can travel anywhere, by all means, do so! You will welcome any opportunity to learn something new by taking a course or getting further education, or talking to someone from another culture or country.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a great day to settle issues with insurance disputes, inheritances or questions about shared property because you will come out laughing all the way to the bank! If you have a chance, be generous to someone. (Keep your good karma working.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a lovely, warm and friendly day! You will enjoy the company of others and they will be happy to see you. You will attract people to you who will promote an enjoyable time. If you have a chance to help someone today, you will.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Work-related travel will take place for many today. This is also a day where your health feels strong and robust. Because everyone is in such a positive mood, anything you do today will be a positive, rewarding experience for you!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a fantastic day to play and have fun! Slip away on a vacation if you can. Enjoy romance, love affairs, flirtations, sports events, the arts, movies, the theater and fun activities with children. You feel generous and giving to others, which is such a winning combination!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will enjoy time spent at home today because people are in a good mood and so are you. You might want to entertain at home. If so, this will be an upbeat, mutually enjoyable situation. However, you might also want to enjoy your own solitude at home — and that will work out perfectly as well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Short trips and conversations with others will be stimulating and fun today. You are in a giving frame of mind and, because of this, others will respond to you in kind. Exchanges of information, short trips plus a chance to learn or study something new will inspire you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Business and commerce are favored today. Yes, “There’s money in them thar hills!” Trust your moneymaking ideas. You might also travel today with the thought of boosting your earnings. If shopping, you might spend too much but you will be pleased with what you get.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is definitely an upbeat day for you. The Moon is in your sign dancing with your ancient ruler Jupiter. This makes you fuel happy, content and genuinely interested to share good times with others. Oh my. Pass those homemade cookies!