Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Nov. 27, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day to study anything that interests you. You can also be productive in publishing, the media, medicine or the law because you will mentally apply yourself to any situation. Expect to encounter authority figures today. Don’t be afraid to hold your ground.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can make great strides in matters related to debt, inheritances, insurance and anything to do with shared property today because your powers of concentration are excellent. You have focus! You will also be careful and fiscally conservative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Discussions with partners and close friends will be serious today. Someone older or more experienced might set things straight. (Gulp.) Do not fall into negative thinking. Being critical is not necessarily synonymous with smarts. You might have to say goodbye to someone today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This will be a productive day at work for you because you are motivated, serious and ready to pay attention. (Plus you especially do not want to make mistakes or errors.) Your critical faculties are sharp. Focus on details and routine tasks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Children might be an increased responsibility for you today. This is also a good day to make plans for future vacations or social outings because you are detail-oriented and willing to focus on red-tape issues. However, some romantic relationships might split now. It is a time of goodbyes for some of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Family discussions will be serious and focused on practical matters, especially home repairs and issues with family businesses. In a good way, this can lead to accomplishments and getting things done. An older family member might also have practical advice for you — whether you want it or not.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Do not fall into worry mode today. (So easy to do.) The truth is worry can become a habit and people are such slaves to habit. Remember the old saying: “Worry is like a rocking chair; it gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Relax!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are serious about cash flow and money matters today, partly because you feel conservative about financial matters. If shopping, you will not blow your money. Oh no. You will only buy practical items that last for a loooong time. You want value for your money.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) By nature, you are a risk taker. You yearn for fresh turf and new worlds. But not today. Today you are cautious and more focused on duties and obligations. You are focused on doing what is expected of you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your ability to do any kind of research today is fantastic! You will persevere until you find what you are looking for. You will not overlook details and you will not be casual or sloppy. You are on your game! Oh yeah!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A friend or perhaps a person in a group who is older or more experienced has some advice for you today. It will behoove you to listen. Why not? You don’t have to do what they say. At least, listen to what they have to offer.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Conversations with parents and bosses might be a tight squeeze today. People might want to tell you why you can’t do something instead of encouraging you to explore new things. Too many rules and regulations! And that is the slippery dance, isn’t it? Finding the crack where the light comes in.