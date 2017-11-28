Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 6 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today the Moon moves into your sign, which makes everyone more feisty! However, you personally will have some kind of inner harmony and sense of vitality. This is why you feel you can rely on your instincts more — and you can!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the Moon will move into a hidden part of your chart, which means you will want to work alone or behind the scenes or be involved in “invisible” hidden activities. They don’t have to be clandestine (although they might). You just want to be low-key.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Relations with a female acquaintance will be lively today! In fact, you might find yourself at odds with a friend or a member of a group. When the Moon is in Aries, as it is today, people don’t back down easily. Oh no.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Personal details about your private life might be public today. This could be minor stuff or it could be major. Something else that might be public is a dispute with a parent or boss. Pull in your reins a little because you need a public argument like a fish needs a bicycle.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Do something different today to shake up your regular routine because you want adventure and a change of scenery. If possible, travel somewhere. You might also love to explore the arts and crafts of other cultures. Today your mind is curious, and seeking new ideas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a good day to wrap up loose details about inheritances, taxes, debt, insurance and anything related to shared property. You might even get into a dispute with someone, especially related to who owns what or who owes who.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) When the Moon moves into Aries today, it will be opposite your sign for the rest of the day. This means you have to be ready to compromise because you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. All this takes is a little patience and willingness to go along. No biggie.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon will move into Aries. You might not know this Aries and Scorpio are very similar signs. Before Pluto was discovered in 1930, Mars was the ruler of both Scorpio and Aries. This is why you will tackle issues at work with energy and aggression. Oh yeah.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a playful, creative day! Look for ways to express your talents because you really want to do your own thing. You will also enjoy social outings, fun times with friends, playful activities with children, the arts, sports events and romance! Yay!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be prepared to devote some attention (more than usual) to your home, family and private scene. This might involve an interaction with a parent or just your increased focus on your personal life. If you can cocoon at home today, you will appreciate it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You are an energetic communicator today! Once the Moon moves into Aries, it will benefit those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing because you will say what you mean and mean what you say! Use this to your advantage.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert above. However, after the Moon moves into Aries, you will have a free hand when it comes to financial matters and negotiations. In fact, not only will you have a free hand, you will have the upper hand!