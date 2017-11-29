Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The Moon is still in your sign, making you feisty! Avoid power struggles with authority figures. An angry standoff is not the best way to achieve your objective. In fact, the wealth and resources of others are supportive to you right now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today, you might feel irked with someone, perhaps about politics, religion or race. However, you feel you cannot speak up, which means you’re doing a slow burn behind the scenes. Don’t let this get under your skin. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A brief altercation with a female acquaintance, especially about shared expenses or shared property, might flare up today. Don’t get involved. Just let this go because this antagonism will be brief and then gone. Don’t get your belly in a rash.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today, you might find yourself at odds with a parent or someone in a position of authority or perhaps even your boss. Avoid this clash because it will do you no favors. You might even end up with egg on your face.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Steer clear of controversial issues like race, religion and politics because they could stir up a hornet’s nest for you today. You might find yourself at odds with someone and it could get nasty very quickly! You don’t need this. Don’t even go there. (Do yourself a favor.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes about insurance, shared property or something to do with an inheritance might flare up today in a quick, nasty way! That’s because people are combative and highly emotional today. Knowing this ahead of time, you can give dicey situations a wide berth.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Harmony in your surroundings is important to you. (Even though you are a great debater, and many of you are in the legal profession.) Do what you can to maintain harmony today, especially with partners and close friends. Avoid squabbles and outbursts. Yikes!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have an urge to introduce reforms or improvements to whatever you do today. It might be your work or any task that you attempt to do or even something related to your health. Don’t get upset if you encounter opposition to your ideas. Stay mellow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Parents must be patient with kids today to avoid meltdowns and hissy fits, because there will be a moment when people are volatile and easily agitated. Just be patient and go with the flow. And when in doubt, rely on the comfort of a warm hug.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are in the mood to clean up certain places at home, especially anything to do with recycling, garbage, laundry areas and bathrooms. In your attempt to do so, someone might object or disagree with you. Don’t get hung up on this disagreement. Just do your best to get organized.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a fast-moving, chatty, talkative day! However, at some point during today, you might find yourself at loggerheads with someone. Why even bother? Don’t ruin your day or someone else’s day. Steer clear of conflicts because they are such a drag and they accomplish nothing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might want to use your money in a certain way today, or you might even want to improve something or repair it, all of which is a good idea. If you meet with resistance, just play things low key. Let this moment pass and then carry on. It’s just a brief dark cloud on your horizon.